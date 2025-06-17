Future Leaders Alumni Q&A: Stephanie Skaggs, Medalogix

As we await the announcement of the Future Leaders Class of 2025, Hospice News, in partnership with our exclusive sponsor, Homecare Homebase, wanted to check in with some of our Future Leaders alumni to learn what has changed since they earned their Future Leaders honor. To learn more about this program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
What did it mean to you personally and professionally to be honored as a Future Leader?
It felt like a moment of confirmation. That our work — and by extension, our lives — are contributing to something meaningful. That what we treasure at Medalogix is seen and felt beyond our walls.
What are some of your career highlights in the time since you were named a Future Leader (Have you taken a new role, moved to a new organization, taken on any new initiatives, met any meaningful goals that you would like to share, etc.)?
The recent Forcura-Medalogix merger stands out as a highlight. It is rare to witness two complementary companies come together with such clarity of purpose — Forcura, advancing intelligent workflow management, and Medalogix, bringing deep clinical insight and technology to care planning. Together, we’re creating a platform that helps post-acute providers deliver the right care at the right time, while improving transparency, coordination, and outcomes across the continuum. Excited for what’s next! Here’s to making waves!
Has your approach to leadership changed at all since you were named a Future Leader? Are there things you do more of/less of/differently today?
Yes. I’ve become highly interested in methods that cultivate psychological safety. I’ve observed that when people feel safe enough to ask hard questions or challenge ideas, our work becomes more exact and our outcomes more innovative. Clarity and presence — saying the thing that needs to be said, in the moment it matters, and with heart.
Can you describe one top priority that you’re working on in 2025?
A top priority in 2025 is preparing our hospice product to support agencies while navigating the new HOPE requirements. We’re focused on helping providers accurately and efficiently identify when a HOPE Update Visit (HUV) or a Symptom Follow-Up Visit (SFV) is needed, enabling them to manage these new expectations and deliver compliant, patient-centered care.
Do you have any words of advice or encouragement for people who are considering applying for a Future Leader award?
Recipients are often too focused on the mission to seek out the spotlight. That’s why being nominated by a peer or colleague is so meaningful. Recognition is rewarding, of course, but it’s a spark of energy and belief that helps someone keep showing up with the same passion and purpose.
Interested in nominating someone for the Class of 2026? Visit the Future Leaders Awards website at https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.