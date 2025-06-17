Future Leaders Alumni Q&A: Emily Bruna, St. Croix Hospice

As we await the announcement of the Future Leaders Class of 2025, Hospice News, in partnership with our exclusive sponsor, Homecare Homebase, wanted to check in with some of our Future Leaders alumni to learn what has changed since they earned their Future Leaders honor. To learn more about this program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
What did it mean to you personally and professionally to be honored as a Future Leader?
Receiving the Future Leader award was both humbling and deeply motivating. On a personal level, it affirmed that the dedication I bring to my work every day is making a difference. Professionally, it was a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we lead with purpose and compassion.
I’m incredibly proud to be part of the St. Croix Hospice team, where our mission is centered on providing expert, compassionate care to patients and families during some of life’s most tender moments. While I was honored individually, I saw the award as a reflection of our collective commitment to delivering high-quality hospice care with dignity, empathy and excellence.
What are some of your career highlights since being named a Future Leader?
Since being named a Future Leader, I’ve transitioned from my role as Director of Branch Support to Director of HR Operations at St. Croix Hospice. This shift has allowed me to support our organization’s continued growth while ensuring we remain people-centered at every level.
This role enables me to contribute in new ways to our care teams and support staff — those who are on the front lines delivering comfort and dignity to our patients and those working behind the scenes to make that care possible. Being part of an organization so committed to both clinical excellence and compassionate service is incredibly fulfilling.
Has your approach to leadership changed since the award?
Absolutely. I believe leadership is a journey, not a destination, and I strive to continually evolve. Since being honored, I’ve become even more intentional about leading with empathy, humility and curiosity.
At St. Croix Hospice, I’m surrounded by deeply talented and mission-driven professionals — from HR peers to clinical leaders — who model extraordinary leadership. Learning from them has helped me become a better listener, a more strategic thinker, and a stronger advocate for both our teams and the patients and families we serve.
What is one top priority you’re working on in 2025?
One of my top priorities for 2025 is to elevate the post-hire onboarding experience — making it easier, more consistent and more effective for new hires to join our team. I’m leading the charge to streamline and standardize onboarding processes that not only enhance the candidate journey but also strengthen support for hiring managers and fully leverage the capabilities of our Human Resources Information System (HRIS). The goal: to ensure every new team member feels genuinely welcomed, well-prepared and set up for long-term success from day one.
At the same time, I’m focused on optimizing our HRIS platform to better support our clinical teams in upholding our high regulatory and compliance standards, working in tandem with our electronic medical records (EMR) system. These enhancements help us stay aligned with evolving requirements while reducing administrative burden — freeing up our teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care to our patients and families.
Through these initiatives, I’m continuing to grow as a leader — actively listening, communicating change with clarity, and holding myself and others accountable for meaningful, measurable progress. These aren’t just future plans — they’re already in motion and making a real difference.
Any advice for those considering applying for a Future Leader award?
Lead with authenticity and a servant’s heart. Be someone who lifts others up, who listens and who actively seeks to learn and grow. Champion your organization’s mission and be intentional about the culture you’re helping to create.
And most importantly, never lose sight of why you do the work. At St. Croix Hospice, we have the immense privilege of walking alongside patients and families during a sacred time. If you’re passionate about making that experience as meaningful and dignified as possible, you’re already leading in the most important ways.
Interested in nominating someone for the Class of 2026? Visit the Future Leaders Awards website at https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.