Revamped End-of-Life Doula Training Program Strives to Improve Hospice Patient Engagement

A recently relaunched end-of-life doula training program may be fanning the flames of stronger hospice patient and family engagement.

The International End-of-life Doula Association (INELDA) recently revamped its training program to better support hospice providers and the patients they serve. The association has honed key educational components of the program over the past decade with an aim of improving goal-concordant, quality care delivery for terminally ill patients and their families.

End-of-life doulas need a deep knowledge base regarding the death and dying process and different cultural and religious beliefs, Omni Kitts Ferrara, director of education at INELDA. Kitts Ferrara is also a hospice nurse. Their skillsets can be instrumental when it comes to providing individualized, inclusive hospice care, she stated.

“Initially our end-of-life doula training was more broad, but the difference has been continuing to evolve and work within the clinical model of hospice care,” Kitts Ferrara told Hospice News. “We began to get more specific after calling on our hospice care provider partners and working with volunteer coordinators, administrators, clinicians and organizations. Having end-of-life doulas is not just nice to have, it’s a ‘need to have’ to see beyond the boundaries of what our clinical models can do and provide more equitable care and access to choices.”

Exploring doula integration

INELDA was co-founded in 2015 by a group of nurses and social workers seeking to embed doula services into clinical hospice care models. The founders built upon the birthing doula movement, seeing end-of-life subject matter expertise as a way to better support a diverse range of patients facing serious and terminal conditions, Kitts Ferrara stated.

Developing an end-of-life specific training program for doulas came with careful consideration around various aspects such as establishing best practices, skill sets and scope of practice, she stated.

End-of-life doula training should include patient privacy guidelines, effective documentation practices and communication skill development, Kitts Ferrara stated. Doulas also must understand hospice care delivery, as well as how to collaborate with interdisciplinary teams, she added.

Doula training programs must prepare professionals to provide varied support at the bedside, including care companionship, respite for family caregivers, grief education and support, as well as guidance with death and dying processes and memorial projects, according to Kitts Ferrara. These professionals must also understand different state laws and local regulations and resources around burial and cremation options.

“Some of that history has failed attempts of really understanding where the doula fit in,” Kitts Ferrara said. “Because when you are a burgeoning field and trying to educate about the value of end-of-life doulas, not everybody has the scaffolding, the support and best practices to integrate these professionals well. We really tried to suss out the core competencies of end-of-life doulas that really needed to be codified in clear roles between all the interdisciplinary team members. The difference now in our education is directly gleaned from learned wisdom of how to integrate doulas from these providers actively using their services. We have a much better implementation of skills now to be able to have doulas support interdisciplinary teams in a functional way.”

Deepening doula integration

Hospices have increasingly recognized the propensity for end-of-life doula services to help foster deeper relationships and build trust with patients and their families, she stated. Among the value propositions is that these professionals are able to provide more frequent patient visits for longer time durations compared to other interdisciplinary team members, Kitts Ferrara stated. Broader integration of doulas has seen slow but accelerating progress, she added.

INELDA has offered training to Florida-based hospice provider Empath Health’s staff for more than four years. The association has also rolled out the training program in ten other health care facilities across the country, with more anticipated on the horizon, an INELDA spokesperson told Hospice News.

“We get a good number of requests for doulas,” Stacy Groff, vice president of care and connection at Empath Health, told Hospice News. “We’ve found that volunteers who are trained as doulas can be all-purpose in [managing] even some of our more complicated families. It’s been a win-win for us having well-trained and educated doula volunteers. They can read the room and be so adaptive to what patients need. These volunteers sit with care team members and coach them about what brings a patient comfort, what makes them feel connected and how they can have more successful visits with them.”

End-of-life doulas hold specialized roles on the interdisciplinary team, according to Megan Wharton, volunteer services manager at Empath Health. The hospice provider offers the doula training program to volunteers with specific strong suits, such as excellent communication and listening skills, flexible availability and the ability to provide a calming environment, Wharton stated. Volunteers must also have at least one year of experience with the organization and show an interest in doula services.

The doula training is offered to Empath’s volunteers twice annually and involves 15 hours of educational sessions. Volunteers are trained on different cultural death practices, vigil planning, legacy projects, palliative art modalities, therapies that integrate massage, music and reiki, as well as education on recognizing the signs of imminent death and providing bereavement support.

“Doulas have made a huge impact,” Wharton told Hospice News. “A lot of our volunteers tell us they use this training to educate the community about death, dying and normalizing having those conversations. It has a huge impact on our community too. The time piece is always something we tell staff when communicating these services, that they have someone who has extra time to help them. [This] has made such a difference for [families] with emotional distress.”