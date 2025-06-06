Transparency, Trust Keys to Combatting Fraudulent Hospice Marketing

Hospice providers are facing an uphill battle when it comes to communicating quality as scammers step into the industry, leading to new misconceptions about their services.

Fraudulent activity in the hospice space has exacerbated common misconceptions about end-of-life care, according to Beth Klint, executive director at Goodwin Hospice, which is part of Goodwin Living. Hospices need strong communication and engagement avenues that bridge gaps of trust and misunderstandings at community and referral levels, Klint said at the Hospice News Sales & Marketing Summit.

The national negative media attention gaining momentum around unscrupulous operators in certain fraud hotbed regions does not reflect the vast majority of legitimate, quality providers, Klint said. How a hospice combats misperceptions is more important than ever in today’s landscape, she stated.

“The biggest thing that all of the press about fraudulent activity is it just increased a feeling of distrust to the medical systems that are supposed to support people when they’re at their most vulnerable … which we always kind of struggle against [in hospice],” Klint told Hospice News during the webinar. “It’s being a good partner and being willing to stick to what’s best for the people you’re taking care of. The patient-first mentality … is the best way to build trust. [It’s] making sure that what you’re doing is ethical.”

Fraudulent operators’ marketing strategies have made it difficult for legitimate hospice providers to maintain visibility among patients and families. A mounting concern is that fraudsters entering the hospice space have been implementing marketing and outreach practices that at times mirror strategies utilized by quality providers.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz recently issued a public announcement warning against the most common tactics being employed by delusive hospice operators. Illegal or unethical tactics have included offering seniors money in exchange for the Medicare beneficiary numbers, as well as free services and goods. Scammers have approached individuals in person at their homes and in their communities, as well as through calls, emails and texts.

Fraudulent activity has muddied perceptions about hospice regulation, but legitimate providers can view these instances as educational opportunities to dispel myths, said Ursula Cutler, senior vice president of business development, hospice and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) at Chapters Health System.

Equally important to reaching the general public with valid information is ensuring that referral sources are aware of these fraudulent providers and their tactics, Cutler stated during the Hospice News webinar. Having a “laser focus” on ways to positively support community referral sources is also key, she added.

Transparent and open communication should be a cornerstone of hospices’ community and referral education efforts, Cutler said. Referral sources may have a narrow view of hospice and often do not understand the full regulatory outlook governing this type of care delivery, she indicated.

“I think transparency is big,” Cutler said during the webinar. “If you’re approached by a community partner because there’s another hospice agency that potentially has been engaging in fraudulent activity, it’s an important and great educational opportunity to just pause and really provide some education on what the industry standards are, what the expectations are and what we are and are not allowed to do. It’s a great opportunity to then remove those barriers [and] talk about what we’re responsible for providing and not providing. It provides that exceptional partnership and care with our providers.”