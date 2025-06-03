Thyme Care Bolsters Survivorship, Palliative Care Programs with New Medical Directors, Social Worker

The value-based cancer care enabler Thyme Care has expanded its interdisciplinary care teams with a focus on its survivorship program and palliative care offerings.
The initiative includes the addition of two new medical directors, Dr. Asma Dilawari, new medical director for oncology care, and Dr. Nelia Jain, medical director for palliative care. The company is also boosting its cadre of oncology social workers with new hire Stephanie Broadnax Broussard.
Dilawari will lead Thyme Care’s survivorship program, whereas Jain will oversee its palliative care program, including expansion of its virtual Enhanced Support Care program.
“Thyme Care’s commitment to addressing the whole person, not just their medical diagnosis, is what excites me most about joining the company,” said Jain in a statement. “Their approach to patient-centered care aligns perfectly with my experience supporting patients with symptom management and complex decision-making across their illness trajectory. I look forward to expanding our palliative care offering across the nation and supporting our clinical team with education and resources to best support our members.”
Jain comes to Thyme Care from the Medicare Advantage Organization Devoted Health, where she served as physician lead for complex care. Previously, she was medical director for HeartPal, a palliative care service for patients with advanced heart disease at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
At Thyme Care, Jain will see outpatients, oversee interdisciplinary case conferences and help scale the company’s virtual palliative care platform.
Thyme Care was established toward the end of 2020 following a $16 million funding round, led by Town Hall Ventures and Foresite Capital. To date, the company has raised $178 million in investment dollars, following several funding rounds over the past four years. The company offers palliative care in addition to other services.
Through contracts with risk-bearing entities, Thyme Care cares for roughly 11,000 patients and families navigating cancer and serious illness.
Dilawari comes to Thyme Care from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will oversee Thyme Care’s efforts to address the long-term needs of cancer survivors. At the FDA Dilawari served as medical officer in the agency’s oncology division.
“With over 15 years of experience guiding oncology patients through survivorship, I’m excited to bring these insights to Thyme Care to design systems of support as they enter a new chapter of their care,” said Dilawari in a statement. “These patients aren’t in active treatment but still may require clinical, emotional, and nutritional guidance that often isn’t adequately addressed. At Thyme Care, we want to meet these patients exactly where they are, with personalized care plans grounded in evidence-based guidelines and tailored to each survivor’s health goals and needs.”