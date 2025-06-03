Hospice Provider MiraSol Health Launches New Behavioral Health Program

MiraSol Health has launched a new behavioral health program designed to amplify emotional and psychological support for its hospice and palliative care patients.

Branded as Rays of Hope Behavioral Health, the program offers individual and group therapy sessions, both in person and via a secure telehealth platform. Through Rays of Hope, MiraSol’s licensed therapists will help address anticipatory grief, caregiver stress, loss and other struggles that patients and families face during a time of chronic, serious or terminal illness.

“MiraSol Health has always been dedicated to providing holistic, patient-centered care. While our psychosocial support services have been a component of that commitment, we recognized a growing need within our community for deeper, more specialized behavioral health resources to further support our chronic illness patients and their families,” CEO James Dismond told Hospice News in an email. “By launching the Rays of Hope, we’re taking a proactive step to bridge the gap between general support and the comprehensive, personalized behavioral health care that many of our patients and their families navigating chronic illnesses, loss, and caregiver stress need.”

Formerly Hospice Care of the Low Country, the nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider rebranded as MiraSol Health last year. The organization has served four South Carolina counties for more than 40 years with an annual patient census near 4,000.

Behavioral health care is a rising star in health care in terms of growth and demand, and the trend is leading some hospices to invest in the space, including companies like MiraSol Health, Andwell Health Partners and VNS Health.

Several considerations are driving their growing interest. For one, addressing the psychosocial and emotional aspects of dying and bereavement has been an integral part of the hospice mission since the beginning. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic jumpstarted demand for mental health services, contributing to substantial market growth and attracting new investors.

“This program represents our belief that mental health is as important as physical health, and everyone deserves access to tailored support that fits their needs and schedule,” Dismond said. “We aim to treat the person rather than just the diagnosis and help family members navigate the emotions that often come with chronic illnesses. As the aging population increases, supportive services will be crucial in creating a comprehensive care continuum for better patient outcomes.”