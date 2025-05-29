Empath Health to Sell Service Center Location

The Florida-based senior care provider Empath Health is selling one of its administrative service centers, located in Pinellas County in its home state.

The center was initially established by Suncoast Hospice, which is now an Empath Health affiliate. The sale is part of Empath’s effort to “realign its physical footprint” to invent more directly in home-based, patient-centered care, according to a statement from the organization.

“Selling an underutilized administrative building allows us to reinvest in the people, programs and technology that bring comfort, dignity, and support into homes and communities,” said Jonathan Fleece, president and CEO of Empath Health, in the statement. “It’s a return to our roots and a recommitment to the future.”

Empath Health is the parent company of 17 affiliates and four philanthropic foundations. The organization provides care to more than 81,000 patients annually. The nonprofit’s Full Life Care model includes hospice, home health care, palliative care, bereavement, adult day and primary care services, advance care planning, HIV and sexual health services, and pharmacy and medical equipment assistance.

Additional services include a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and dementia education and caregiving support through Empath’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) program.

The sale will not result in any service disruptions, according to Empath. Essential functions carried out at the site will transfer to two other centers in the region.

The nonprofit earlier this month united its seven hospice brands under the Empath Health name, citing a new “One Hospice Model.” A main goal of the One Hospice Model is to sustain and grow the depth of Empath Health’s community-based hospice services, according to Fleece. The One Hospice Model’s approach is designed to improve access, symptom relief and case management across Empath Health’s clinical, nonmedical and practical services.

“From a tiny rented cottage to a statewide care network, Empath has always evolved alongside the community it serves,” Fleece said. “This moment is about honoring that history while taking bold steps toward the next generation of care — personal, accessible and centered on home.”