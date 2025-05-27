Hospice M&A Likely to Pick Up in Late 2025

Economic uncertainties may have put a damper on health care M&A during the first quarter of the year, but many still expect a rebound as 2025 progresses.

This is according to research by the management consulting firm BRG, which recently issued a report on deal activity in the health care sector. About 20% of 150 health care executives surveyed indicated that post-acute settings are expected to see the most transaction activity in the next 12 months compared with other organizations in the continuum.

However, the market saw fewer transactions than expected in Q1, which may have resulted from economic uncertainties driven by the arrival of a new presidential administration that has a wildly different approach than its predecessor, according to BRG Managing Director David Hildebrandt.

“There has been somewhat of a return to a kind of a frozen state, which happens when there’s disruption or uncertainty in the market,” Wildebrandt told Hospice News. “Folks have just sort of pumped the brakes a little bit in the first quarter. I do think ultimately we’ll get back to what the outlook says, the transactions will be on the rise. The deals are there. It’s just an extended hold period, which is what I would call it right now.”

The health care M&A market has taken a downturn during the past two years, with deal volume falling close to 30%, according to BRG. This is largely due to inflation, high interest rates and regulatory headwinds, the firm reported. The need of buyers to integrate large assets purchased during the boom years of 2020 through 2022 is also a factor.

Tariffs are one factor creating uncertainty, with buyers and sellers potentially taking different perspectives, according to Wildebrandt. However, the promise of de-regulation could also speed deals, which have encountered regulator hurdles during the past few years, he said.

“Tariffs could lead to significant supply chain cost increases for health care providers. The ecosystem in healthcare is very delicate,” Wildebrandt said. “The margins are grocery-store thin, and so any disruption in a cost structure really is a problem. But that could also bring more organizations to the table, raising their hands, saying, ‘We need a partner.’ On the other hand, the folks that are doing the acquiring may be way more selective. ”

The BRG report drew on a survey of 150 executives and corporate decision makers at U.S. provider, payer and life sciences companies, complemented by in-depth interviews with some respondents.

A majority of those respondents indicated that they expected transactions to pick back up this year as the dust settles from economic changes. Several factors lie behind these projections. One, private equity firms are sitting on more than $800 billion in dry powder and have a need to “roll up” and grow their assets. By the nature of their business they are compelled to invest.

The past two years also saw some earnings stabilization among publicly traded companies. Most of the major public hospice companies saw revenue increase year-over-year and sequentially during 2024 and early 2025, with one or two outliers.

Trends like these are often solid indicators that a resurgence of M&A might occur, though likely not to the record-breaking levels of 2020 through 2022.

“It’ll be a slow and steady climb. I would not expect to see some huge spike. There will be continued growth and transactions in this market,” Widlebrandt said. “When the interest rates get right and the debt market works, the principles of economics say that there has to be a consolidation in this market.”