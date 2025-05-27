Executives to Watch

Hospice Executives to Watch in 2025 Now Accepting Nominations

By Jim Parker |

In the coming year, hospice must evolve in response to new clinical and financial models, technology, consumer expectations and other factors.

That’s why we’re thrilled to launch the inaugural Hospice News Executives to Watch report, to shine a spotlight on some of the top executives leading the sector in this dynamic period.

We are inviting submissions from companies working in the hospice and palliative care sectors, offering a chance for them to recognize the leaders who are making the biggest impact on their enterprises and the field as a whole.

Click here to learn more and submit nominations.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker, senior editor of Hospice News and Palliative Care News, is a subculture of one. Swashbuckling feats of high adventure bring a joyful tear to his salty eye. A Chicago-based journalist who has covered health care and public policy since 2000, his personal interests include fire performance, the culinary arts, literature and general geekery.