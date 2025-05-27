Hospice Executives to Watch in 2025 Now Accepting Nominations

In the coming year, hospice must evolve in response to new clinical and financial models, technology, consumer expectations and other factors.



That’s why we’re thrilled to launch the inaugural Hospice News Executives to Watch report, to shine a spotlight on some of the top executives leading the sector in this dynamic period.



We are inviting submissions from companies working in the hospice and palliative care sectors, offering a chance for them to recognize the leaders who are making the biggest impact on their enterprises and the field as a whole.

Click here to learn more and submit nominations.