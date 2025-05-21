Securing Philanthropic Support for Palliative Care

Fundraising has long been a necessity for many nonprofit organizations to provide palliative care programs.
Currently, Medicare payment for palliative care only covers physician or licensed independent practitioner services and does not support the full range of interdisciplinary care, involving nurses, chaplains, aides and social workers. This shortage of funds has made community-based palliative care into a loss leader for many organizations.
Palliative care is among the most “underfunded” services in the health care continuum, according to Deborah Johnson, chief philanthropy officer at Empath Health, a large non-profit post-acute care organization in Florida.
“As palliative care continues to prove its value in improving patient (and family) quality of life, reducing hospitalizations and honoring patient goals, it remains one of the most underfunded services in our health care system,” Johnson told Palliative Care News. “Reimbursement models typically focus on acute care, not the holistic support that palliative care delivers. That creates a significant gap between what is reimbursed and what is needed.”
Payment plans
To pay for their palliative care programs, many nonprofit providers have turned to philanthropic donations.
“Philanthropy helps close that gap — allowing us to offer interdisciplinary services such as social work, spiritual care, advance care planning, and caregiver support, which are central to quality palliative care but not always billable,” Johnson said.
Empath Health is focused on providing life-changing care, offering a range of services from hospice and palliative care to elder care that supports people through every stage of life. That mission is shared by its charitable arm The Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
To support its programs, Johnson said Suncoast pursues a mix of philanthropic revenue streams, including major gifts from individual donors, grants from family foundations, corporate partners, estate gifts and community fundraising events and activities.
Securing donations requires Suncoast to effectively communicate the value of palliative care to potential donors.
“We start with the story — because palliative care is deeply personal,” Johnson said. “We share examples of how this care allows people to live more fully, even in the midst of serious illness. We highlight how palliative care walks alongside families, providing comfort, clarity and dignity at life’s most complex crossroads.”
Johnson said the story is also backed up with outcomes data, such as reduced emergency room visits, better quality of life, improved patient and caregiver satisfaction. Suncoast also shows donors the leverage of their investment — how their gift fills critical gaps, expands access and builds sustainable care models.
“The key is to align the donor’s values with the program’s purpose — whether that’s improving care for vulnerable populations, honoring a loved one’s legacy, or advancing access and equity,” Johnson said. “When donors understand that their generosity becomes a direct line of compassion to those who need it most, they become powerful allies in our mission.”
Community care
Along with actively seeking philanthropic donations, many nonprofit organizations are finding support for palliative care through community-rooted engagement.
The Suncoast Hospice Foundation has launched several successful events like the Beach Stroll and Hospice Gala to raise money. Johnson said these occasions are more than just fundraisers.
“They’re rituals of remembrance, connection and shared purpose. What makes them successful is our focus on relationships, not just dollars and cents,” Johnson said.
When asked what fundraising strategies she’d recommend for providers to secure support for palliative care programs and to build lasting relationships with donors, Johnson mentioned five key approaches:
- Inform and Inspire: Demystify palliative care. Many donors don’t realize how distinct it is from hospice or understand its early, upstream role in serious illness care. Offer compelling narratives and data that show its impact.
- Leverage Grateful Families: Those who’ve experienced palliative care firsthand are often the strongest champions. Create meaningful pathways for them to give back, connecting to events, activities, through storytelling and gifts that honor the care they have received.
- Integrate with Mission: We position palliative care not as an extra but as core to our mission of full life care. We make it part of our strategic fundraising plan, which opens the door for larger gifts and institutional support.
- Build a Case for Innovation: Many funders, particularly foundations, are drawn to innovation. Frame palliative care as a high-value, cost-effective solution that needs investment to scale and evolve.
- Focus on Partnership: Collaborate with healthcare providers and other community partners to ensure alignment and outcomes. When providers and fundraisers speak with a shared voice, the message becomes more powerful and the fundraising more effective. Donors want to know that we are working together.