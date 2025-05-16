SCAN Group Acquires 100% Stake in PACE Provider myPlace Health

The nonprofit Medicare Advantage and health care services organization SCAN Group has fully acquired the myPlace Health, in which it previously held a partial stake.

myPlace Health is a Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) company. The company is now wholly owned by SCAN Group, the parent company of SCAN Health Plan. myPlace Health was established in 2021 through a collaboration between SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA).

“SCAN actually incubated myPlace Health. We ended up partnering with Commonwealth Care Alliance to basically jointly fund this PACE organization, which we imagined as a partner to not-for-profit health plans and health systems to enable them to launch PACE operations,” SCAN Group CEO Dr. Sachin Jain told Hospice News. “That vision remains consistent.”

SCAN Health Plan is among the nation’s largest Medicare Advantage organizations, covering more than 300,000 lives across California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. SCAN Group also operates a community-based services subsidiary, Independence at Home, as well as four other health care subsidiaries.

In early Spring 2025, SCAN purchased CCA’s equity interest in myPlace Health, becoming its sole owner. The company announced the transaction on Tuesday. Financial terms were undisclosed.

One impetus for the transaction was the recent acquisition of CCA by the Medicare Advantage organization Care Source, which completed in April. SCAN was unsure of what Care Source would want to do with myPlace Health post-acquisition and ultimately decided to seek total control of the asset, according to Jain.

myPlace Health currently operates one PACE center in downtown Los Angeles and has a second on the way in the southern end of that city. The company plans to fill those centers to capacity and then begin pursuing additional locations, Jain said.

From the state, myPlace has been focused on innovation, according to the company’s CEO Robert Pottharst.

“SCAN seeded myPlace with a special mission to advance the PACE model in some exciting new ways,” Pottharst told Hospice News. “When you build things from scratch, you can observe how the industry and others have done well or faltered, and then build anew.”

Among myPlace’s aims is to partner with Medicare Advantage companies, Medicaid managed care plans and health systems as their PACE providers. The company seeks partners that already serve the high-risk geriatric population but have not gone through the complex process of establishing their own programs, Pottharst said.

The range of myPlace’s services includes home- and community-based care, and advance care planning is a part of its onboarding process for PACE participants. When patients near the end of life, myPlace provides them with “hospice-like care,” according to Pottharst. The patients would not transition into the Medicare Hospice Benefit unless they choose to do so.

“The operating model itself, from curating our culture and people strategy, to supporting the way we serve vulnerable populations and value-based care model to the actual care model [represent new ways to advance PACE],” Potthurst told Hospice News. “We’ve integrated things like behavioral health, home-based care, clinical pharmacy and other disciplines that from day one, altogether forms a new care model that’s producing some early, great clinical results.”