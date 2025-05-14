Addus Looking at 5% to 7% Hospice Growth in 2025

Addus Homecare (Nasdaq: ADUS) expects to achieve 5% to 7% hospice growth during 2025.

The company’s hospice business is emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, which hurt that business segment considerably more than it did Addus’ home health and personal care service lines. Early and sudden deaths among COVID patients significantly reduced national hospice utilization for several years.

“We expect a 5% to 7% revenue growth for hospice. We exceeded that in Q1. COVID had the biggest impact on hospice of any of our segments …,” CEO Jeff Shaner said at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. “Hospice was the one that has taken the longest to recover, and you’re now starting to see the favorable demographics of the aging population start to come back.”

Texas-headquartered Addus provides personal care, home health and hospice services in 23 states.

Hospice represents 18% of Addus’ business, with the remainder made up by its personal care and home health segments. The company saw 9.9% year-over-year organic revenue growth during the first quarter, as well as higher average daily census, patient days and revenue per patient day.

The company’s net service revenues were $337.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 20.3% increase compared with $280.7 million for the prior year’s quarter. The Addus hospice segment earned more than $61 million in Q1 compared to $55.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Addus’ acquisition strategy focuses on pairing its clinical services with its personal care business across its existing markets. Its $350 million purchase of Gentiva’s personal care business line in December 2024 marked the largest acquisition in the home-based care provider’s history, according to CFO Brian Poff.

As it seeks for opportunities, expanding in Texas has “moved towards the top of the wish list,” according to Shaner.

“We have a little bit of hospice more around central Texas today, but we definitely could use some home health and some additional hospice,” Shaner said during the conference. “Potentially, some of the managed Medicaid plans in the state have expressed interest in doing some things with us on the value-based front, so we can add clinical services that should definitely be helpful.”