Cressey & Company Invests in Hospice Provider Paradigm Health

The health care and technology-focused investment firm Cressey & Company has invested an undisclosed dollar amount in the hospice and palliative care care provider Paradigm Health.

Cressey & Company joins the investment firm Havencrest Capital Management, which infused Paradigm Health with capital in 2021 and also participated in this current recapitalization. Cressey & Company had no comment in response to Hospice News’ inquiries.

The investment will support Paradigm’s next phase of growth, according to a Cressey & Company press release.

“Having partnered with and helped build many of the leading post-acute services companies, Cressey is an ideal partner for our next phase of growth as we look to expand the reach of our compassionate end-of-life care,” said Andrew Worswick, CEO of Paradigm, in a statement. “Cressey shares our deep commitment to clinical quality and innovation, and their investment will be integral to our ability to provide even more patients, caregivers and families with the hospice and palliative care that they deserve.”

Paradigm Health, founded in 2013, cares for more than 300 hospice patients daily in addition to more than 300 palliative care patients. The company serves the Indianapolis metropolitan area, as well as rural communities in surrounding counties through six locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Andrew and the rest of the Paradigm team as they continue to expand their exceptional, patient-focused hospice and palliative care services across Indiana,” said Ryan Moseley, partner at Cressey, in a statement. “Paradigm continuously meets the needs of patients and their families at a very vulnerable and sensitive time of life, and their proven track record of delivering consistent, high-quality care sets them apart in the market. We are pleased to be supporting their next phase of growth.”