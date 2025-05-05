Empath Health’s New One Hospice Model a ‘Blueprint’ for Scalable Growth

Empath Health on Monday integrated its seven hospice brands under one umbrella. The rebranding is designed to strengthen the organization’s foothold in an increasingly competitive hospice landscape.

A main goal of its new One Hospice Model is to sustain and grow the depth of Empath Health’s community-based hospice services, according to President and CEO Jonathan Fleece.

The Florida-based nonprofit’s seven brands collectively care for one-in-five hospice patients statewide and include Empath Hospice, Hospice of Marion County, Suncoast Hospice, Suncoast Hospice of Hillsborough, Tidewell Hospice and Trustbridge (also Hospice by the Sea and Hospice of Palm Beach County).

Advertisement

“Families deserve hospice that puts mission before margin,” Fleece said in a press release. “By uniting Florida’s most trusted not-for-profit hospices under one model, we keep local relationships intact and ensure every person facing serious illness receives Full Life Care — supported by the strength and expertise of an entire network.”

Clearwater, Florida-based Empath Health is the parent company of 17 affiliates and two philanthropic foundations. The organization provides care to more than 81,000 patients annually. The nonprofit’s Full Life Care model includes hospice, home health care, palliative care, bereavement, adult day and primary care services, advance care planning, HIV and sexual health services, and pharmacy and medical equipment assistance. Additional services include a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and dementia education and caregiving support through Empath’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) model.

The new One Hospice Model is structured to provide more direct referral and community access to Empath Health’s overall network of services/ entire continuum of care. Through the new model, Empath will provide decision-making technology and research support across regional hubs in Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Palm Beach and Ocala, Florida.

Advertisement

Travis Fogle and Brad Perkins serve as new regional presidents of the locations in Tampa Bay and Sarasota, Florida, respectively. Tony Maxwell will oversee clinical operations and community partnerships of the regional hubs in Ocala and Palm Beach, Florida.

The One Hospice Model’s approach is designed to improve access, symptom relief and case management across Empath Health’s clinical, nonmedical and practical services.

A main goal is to provide a “coordinated Full Life Care journey — from the first serious illness conversations through loss and healing — thoughtfully adapted to each community’s resources and needs,” the organization stated in the press release.

Empath hinted at the new model’s development in 2023 when Fleece took the helm. His priorities at the time included moving toward ​​”One Empath, One Hospice.” The initiative was seen as “strategically imperative” to ensure financial strength, supportive service sustainability, care standardization and operational and technology infrastructure development, Fleece previously told Hospice News.

The new model is designed to strengthen the outlook of hospice care delivery as providers face myriad sustainability challenges, according to Empath Health. Rising demand, workforce shortages, program integrity and regulatory challenges, economic pressures and a shifting hospice marketplace are just some of the leading issues among today’s leaders.

“By pairing local leadership with statewide strength, the One Hospice Model offers a blueprint for mission-driven innovation at scale,” Empath Health leaders stated in the press release. “As policymakers and the public scrutinize hospice ownership, Empath offers a scalable not-for-profit alternative. The organization reinvests much of its revenue into care, workforce development and community programs, and publicly reports quality metrics that exceed national benchmarks.”