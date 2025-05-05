Amedisys Deal Would Bring BrightSpring Into Range of New Markets

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) stands to substantially expand its footprint through its pending deal to acquire a number of care centers from Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

Amedisys is selling an unspecified number of home health and hospice locations to Adoration Home Health Acquisitions LLC, Adoration Hospice Care Acquisitions LLC and Senescence LLC, DBA All Saints Hospice. These three companies are all affiliates of BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG).

UnitedHealth Group is also divesting a number of its own care centers as a part of these transactions. The BrightSpring deal is contingent upon the closing of UnitedHealth Group’s own pending acquisition of Amedisys, which is currently tied up in a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit.

Few details about the Amedisys-BrightSpring transaction are available due to confidentiality agreements among the parties, according to BrightSpring CEO Jon Rousseau. However, the acquired locations could greatly expand the company’s service region.

“We also really have essentially no geographical overlap whatsoever with those locations,” Rousseau said in a Q1 earnings call. “It was a unique situation for us. We were glad in that circumstance to be able to potentially be a really positive party and solution for the other parties. But obviously that transaction between those entities has to consummate and come to completion for our transaction to consummate as well.”

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals and behavioral health care.

The company in Q1 2025 earned net revenue of $2.8 billion, up 25.9% compared to nearly $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

BrightSpring’s provider services segment brought in $346 million in revenue during Q1, up 12.5% year over year. The segment includes the company’s home health, rehab services and personal care businesses. Its home health business is inclusive of hospice and home-based primary care.

The home health suite of services generated $178 million in Q1, a 20.9% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

Looking ahead, the company plans to be conservative when it comes to acquisitions beyond the potential Amedisys deal, according to Rousseau.

“We’ve been in a mode for a couple years of largely doing tuck-ins that have been highly accretive and very attractive pro forma multiples,” Rousseau said. “If there is a unique opportunity, not something of massive size, but a unique opportunity still at a level from a pro forma perspective that we think over time we can realize, that’s something we’ll consider.”