Blue Ridge Hospice Brings Services Under New Unified Brand

Blue Ridge Hospice is rebranding under the name Blue Ridge Care to signify its expanded mission and scope of services.

The new brand brings all of the company’s business lines together in a single, cohesive identity. This includes Blue Ridge’s hospice and palliative care programs, its Center for Hope & Healing bereavement center and its subsidiary Blue Ridge Independence at Home Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The Virginia-based hospice provider also operates eight thrift shops.

“The transition from Blue Ridge Hospice to Blue Ridge Care is about more than a name — it’s about meeting people where they are, with the right care, at the right time,” CEO Jason Parsons told Hospice News in an email. “This change reflects our growth into a comprehensive, person-centered health care system designed to support individuals and families through every stage of aging, serious illness and grief. No matter how someone finds us, they’ll experience the same compassion, quality and respect we’ve long been known for, now with an even stronger focus on accessibility and connection.”

The rebrand is a key component of Blue Ridge’s 2030 three-pronged strategic plan, which includes:

Community and Culture – To cultivate a resilient, engaged and mission-driven organizational culture that prioritizes team and community well being

Quality and Excellence – To deliver innovative care that exceeds organizational standards and family expectations

Access and Growth – To expand the system of care to meet growing demand, guided by accessibility, sustainability and partnerships

“We focus relentlessly on teaching and empowering our teammates, and set very high standards for ourselves. Blue Ridge Care is about being an extraordinary organization. We do that culturally by emphasizing our values and history, and the kind, caring attributes our people so well represent,” Parsons said. “We focus on work-life balance. And people are inspired by being part of an organization striving for excellence in all we do. We’ve become a magnet for talent, and it’s because of the people here who have committed to charting a path of excellence in quality care, and innovation to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

Blue Ridge currently serves Winchester City, Virginia and eight counties in its home state.

The organization has been on the move in 2024 and 2025. Blue Ridge launched its PACE program last summer, which is designed to offer seniors a “comprehensive” suite of services to address medical and nonmedical needs and help them stay in their homes.

Participants in the program receive preventative, primary, acute and long-term health and personal care services, including social activities. They have access to an interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, therapists, dieticians, transportation drivers and personal care aides.

Last November Blue Ridge Care unveiled its new Center for Hope & Healing, a facility dedicated to offering comprehensive grief care. Financed through philanthropic donations, the facility is located in the same building as Blue Ridge’s PACE program. At the center, Blue Ridge bereavement care staff offers specialized programs, workshops, support groups and individual counseling.

In February Blue Ridge Care announced a partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College to provide greater exposure to hospice care to students in its emergency medical services and nursing programs.

“We know that most people want to remain at home, surrounded by the comfort of familiar people and places — even when their health needs become more complex. Our 2030 Strategic Plan is designed to make that possible by focusing on what matters most: greater access, meaningful innovation, and stronger partnerships with like-minded organizations,” Parsons said. “That means expanding our home-based care services, deepening relationships with hospitals and care facilities, and enhancing programs like our [PACE program] to help more older adults receive coordinated medical and social support without having to leave their community.”