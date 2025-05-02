Ahead of the Curve: Hospice Leaders Share Proactive Approaches to Employee Management

This article is sponsored by Levo. This article is based on a Hospice News discussion with Tiffany Richter, Medical Officer at Agape Care Group, Stephen Phenneger, President and Chief Financial Officer at St. Croix Hospice, Tom Maxwell, Chairman at Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Jason Yu, CEO at Levo. This discussion took place on April 10th, 2025 during the Hospice ELEVATE Conference.

As labor challenges persist across the hospice industry, providers are increasingly turning to innovative approaches to address workforce challenges. At Hospice News’ recent ELEVATE conference in Orlando, leaders from St. Croix Hospice, Agape Care Group and Maxwell Healthcare Associates shared their strategies for recruiting, retaining, and engaging staff in today’s competitive health care labor market. The panel was moderated by the founder and CEO of Levo, a workforce management platform that partners with post-acute providers to expand clinical capacity.

Data-Driven Workforce Planning

“If we don’t have caregivers on our teams, we can’t do anything for the mission that we’re trying to create,” said Stephen Phenneger, president and CFO at St. Croix Hospice, which has grown from 750 employees in October 2020 to more than 2,500 today while serving approximately 6,000 patients across 10 states in the Midwest.

This rapid growth has required a fundamental shift in how the organization approaches workforce management, moving it from a siloed HR function to a central business priority. St. Croix has developed a proactive approach to staffing based on predictive analytics.

“We’re using sentiment data coupled with growth trajectory data to create workforce planning documents that are 90 days forward,” Phenneger said. “Much like operations in other industries, we need to plan 90, 180 days ahead with what our workforce requirements are going to be.”

His team leverages sentiment data proactively rather than reactively. Instead of attempting to retain employees who have mentally decided to leave, they use this data to get ahead of staffing needs and understand departure patterns beyond the big-picture trends.

“Originally I was naive and I said, let’s just go out and engage those people and we’ll convince them that we’re a great place to stay,” Phenneger said. “At times, if they’re telling you that answer, it’s too late.”

Identifying behavioral patterns that might signal employee dissatisfaction is also important, said Tom Maxwell, chairman at Maxwell Health Associates.

“If you wake up every morning and start your first visit at eight o’clock and then all of a sudden you have signal in your data that employee’s no longer starting at eight o’clock but starting at nine o’clock – what changed?” he said.

Targeted Engagement Strategies

For physician engagement, Tiffany Richter, chief medical officer at Agape Care Group, which serves 10 states from its base in Spartanburg, S.C., has developed a unique approach.

“The vast majority of physicians in hospice care work in hospice as a contract position or otherwise known as their side gig,” Richter said. “But I’m a firm believer that quality hospice care directly correlates to an engaged hospice physician.”

Her solution focuses on empowering the entire care team to actively involve physicians in clinical leadership at the branch level.

“I think the biggest step for me was realizing that it wasn’t necessarily asking the physician to be involved,” she said “It was engaging the rest of the team to engage the physician, to pull them into the conversation.”

Maxwell highlighted the critical importance of thorough orientation, citing research showing employees who rush through onboarding were more likely to turn over in the first 90 days. “You’ve got to make sure that they’re getting all the training that they need,” he explained.

St. Croix Hospice has used data analytics to challenge assumptions about what drives turnover.

“We crawled through some data and one of the concerns that we originally had when we looked at turnover was, ‘Is it because all of a sudden they’re doing more difficult visits?’” Phenneger said. “What we found is that’s not the case at all.”

Leadership Development

The panelists identified a common challenge across hospice organizations: the tendency to promote excellent clinicians into leadership roles without spending enough time on adequate management training.

“You look around hospice and what do you see? You see leaders who are clinicians who are passionate, great bedside clinicians, and what do we do with the best bedside clinicians? We promote them and we give them a whole bunch of people to manage, and we give them no skills on how to do that,” Richter said.

To address this gap, Agape Care has implemented comprehensive leadership development programs that teach managers the fundamentals of HR and provide coaching to help them understand their natural talents and potential blind spots.

When discussing the distinction between management and leadership, the panelists offered nuanced perspectives.

“The word that comes to mind when I think of leadership is inspiration,” Richter said. “Managers are managing productivity and metrics and the P&L and the day-to-day operations. But a true leader is inspiring those around them to fulfill the mission.”

Maxwell agreed.

“Management to me is more blocking and tackling documentation, reporting, KPIs. Leadership is: ‘I want to come work for you. I want you to be on my team.'”

Looking Ahead

As hospice organizations continue navigating workforce challenges, these proactive approaches may prove crucial in building and maintaining the clinical capacity needed to meet growing demand for end-of-life care.

Phenneger emphasized that success in the hospice industry ultimately depends on having enough qualified caregivers.

“Fifty percent of the people that are Medicare eligible, hospice beneficiaries, die without the benefit. There is not a demand problem out there. There is a supply problem. And that supply problem is caregivers.”

By focusing on data-driven workforce planning, targeted engagement strategies, and leadership development, hospice providers like St. Croix Hospice and Agape Care Group are positioning themselves to address these challenges while continuing to deliver quality end-of-life care.

