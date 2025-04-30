Top 50 Hospice Providers Report Now Available

Hospice News today unveiled its Hospice Top 50 report. The report details the largest hospice chains in the United States by Medicare claims.

The hospice industry has undergone profound changes, shifting from a nonprofit, volunteer-driven movement to a sector dominated by for-profits, private equity and publicly traded companies. This report highlights the impact of market consolidation, investment trends and industry transformation.

Using a mix of publicly available and proprietary data, including Medicare payments and SEC filings, the report tracks changes in ownership and acquisitions, offering a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.

One key takeaway: The 15 largest providers now account for nearly 33% of all Medicare hospice payments. Private equity’s role continues to expand, with six of the top 10 providers PE-owned. Additionally, “payviders” are reshaping care delivery, influencing reimbursement models and competition.

Despite these shifts, nonprofits remain influential, thanks in part to growth through affiliations and service diversification, allowing these organizations to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Looking ahead, 2025 will bring further transformation through market consolidation, regulatory shifts and demographic changes. Whether through acquisitions, organic growth or strategic partnerships, the providers on this list will continue shaping end-of-life care.

Click here to download the report.