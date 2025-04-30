Interim HealthCare Unveils Dementia Care Program, Education with Alzheimer’s Association

Interim HealthCare Inc. is in the process of launching a new specialized dementia care program.

The company is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to design the program, develop education materials for patients and families and participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a national team.

“Interim HealthCare’s industry-leading dementia program continues to be delivered by locally owned and operated franchise care centers, now with the added community involvement made possible by the Alzheimer’s Association,” an Interim HealthCare spokesperson told Hospice News. “At our Franchise Partnership Conference this week, we pledged to tackle an ambitious fundraising goal to support the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Advertisement

Interim, a portfolio company of Caring Brands International, is a national franchisor of home care, home health, hospice and medical staffing services. The parent company also operates the United Kingdom-based home care company Bluebird Care and the Australia-based Just Better Care.

The new program comes as a growing number of operators have developed programs tailored to patients with specific diagnoses, providing specialized care tailored to their specific needs. Examples include dementia, heart failure and other cardiac conditions, as well as diseases of the lungs.

Dementia services are among the most common disease-specific programs emerging from home health and hospice providers, driven by the rising incidence of dementia-related diagnoses.

Advertisement

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with that number expected to nearly double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

In 2022, senile degeneration of the brain was the most frequently occurring diagnosis among Medicare decedents who elected the hospice benefit. This was followed closely by Alzheimer’s Disease. Alzheimer’s with late onset was the fourth most common diagnosis, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Rexanne Domico, president and chief executive officer of Interim HealthCare, in a statement. “Alzheimer’s touches the lives of so many, but the right care and support at home can make all the difference — for individuals and their families. We’re especially excited to give our dedicated caregivers across the nation an opportunity to raise awareness and funds to help improve the lives of those currently affected by Alzheimer’s, and those who will face it in the future.”