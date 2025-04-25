InHome Connects’ Palliative Care Program Reduces Hospitalizations by 51%

The Texas-based palliative care provider InHome Connects has reduced hospitalizations among its patient population by 51%.
This generated about $1,354 in per member per month (PMPM) cost savings and cut the trend PMPM cost in half for 272 admitted patients, the company reported. InHome Connects collaborated with Vertedge Health Analytics to collect and analyze the data.
“These outcomes speak to the power of data-driven, community-based palliative care,” said Steve Wishart, CEO of InHome Connect, said in a statement. “We’re not just reducing hospitalizations,” he said, “we’re empowering families, strengthening care teams, and delivering real value to health plans.”
InHome connects launched in 2022. The nonprofit palliative care company designs its services to improve patient outcomes, support family caregivers
Other results include:
- 51% decrease in emergency department visits, reducing strain on acute care services
- 59% improvement in care coordination and a significant drop in out-of-network utilization
- 75% of eligible patients transitioned to hospice in a timely manner, enhancing end-of-life care experiences
- 98% of palliative patients participated in Advanced Care Planning (ACP) discussions, fostering proactive and patient-centered decision-making
“The mission of InHome Connect is to redefine how seriously ill patients are supported in the home and community setting,” Wishart said. “By leveraging predictive analytics, interdisciplinary collaboration, and compassionate care delivery, we are helping health care organizations meet the moment with scalable, high-impact solutions.”