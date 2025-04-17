Frontline Honors: Eva Diaz, OpusCare

Eva Diaz, IPU Manager at OpusCare, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Hospice News recently caught up with Diaz to discuss their time in the hospice industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Diaz: As a Registered Nurse, my deep-seated desire is to provide comfort and dignity to individuals at the end of life. Witnessing or experiencing the impact of quality end-of-life care often inspires me with a commitment to support patients and their families during these critical moments.
HSPN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Diaz: A significant lesson that I have learned is recognizing that much of what seems important in life may not hold the same weight in the end.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Diaz: Building meaningful connections with patients and their families stands out as a cherished aspect of hospice nursing. Providing comfort during a vulnerable time and ensuring patients spend their final days with dignity and peace brings profound fulfillment. The opportunity to make a tangible difference in someone’s end-of-life experience is both an honor and a privilege.
HSPN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Diaz: It’s important for the public to understand that hospice care is not about hastening death, but about enhancing the quality of life for whatever time remains. Hospice focuses on comprehensive support—addressing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs—not only for patients, but also for their families. This holistic approach ensures that individuals can live fully and comfortably until the end.
HSPN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Diaz: Frontline hospice workers often face emotional and physical challenges, including the demands of providing continuous, compassionate care, and coping with frequent patient loss. It would be beneficial for organizational leaders to recognize the importance of supporting staff through resources like counseling, manageable workloads, and opportunities for debriefing. Acknowledging and addressing these challenges can help maintain staff well-being and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality care.
