Hospice Executives Retire as New Leaders Rise

A few hospice executives have recently announced their retirement as new leaders step forward at a number of organizations.

Addus president, COO retires

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) President and COO Brad Bickham recently announced his retirement, effective March 2026.

Bickman has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth during his eight-year tenure, according to Addus Chairman and CEO Dirk Allison.

His retirement comes as the company’s board of directors approved an agreement for Allison that extended his employment term through March 2028.

“While all of us at Addus will miss working with Brad, I will particularly miss him as we have worked together since 2006,” Allison said in an announcement. “However, we are very happy for Brad and his family and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Bickman will continue to provide strategic oversight throughout the next year while assisting with the development of the next generation of leadership, Allison said.

Texas-headquartered Addus provides personal care, home health and hospice services in 22 states. The company’s expansion has been driven by a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Addus’ acquisition strategy focuses on pairing its clinical services with its personal care business across its existing markets.

Among Addus’ biggest deals was its $350 million purchase of Gentiva’s personal care business line in December 2024. The Gentiva acquisition “significantly expanded” not only Addus’ geographic footprint in Texas, but also its potential for other growth opportunities in 2025, Brian Poff, executive vice president and CFO, previously stated.

“We are grateful to have another year of Brad’s leadership and look forward to a smooth transition,” Mark First, lead director at Addus said. “We also are excited that Dirk has committed to leading Addus for another three years as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Two executive moves take shape at Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake has seen two executive-level shifts recently take place.

The Maryland-based hospice and palliative care provider has announced the retirement of Shauna Chabot, its chief advancement officer, effective April 15.

Chabot joined the nonprofit in 2011 and previously served as director of development at the Anne Arundel Community College, as well as the senior vice president of development at the National Alliance of Business.

“For the past 14 years, Shauna has embodied our mission of Caring for Life, helping us reach historic milestones and expanding our ability to serve the community with compassion and grace,” the organization stated in a social media post. “Her legacy is one of heartfelt leadership, meaningful connections and unwavering dedication.”

Chabot’s retirement paved the way for development of a newly created executive director role at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Christine Wilson will ascend to the new position from her current role as director of advancement.

Wilson in 2008 became the organization’s corporate and community relations coordinator before being promoted to manager in 2017. In the new position, Wilson will oversee the nonprofit’s fundraising initiatives, including an annual funding goal of approximately $4 million for uncovered services through Medicare or traditional insurance.

“Chris has been an extraordinary leader and an invaluable force behind Hospice of the Chesapeake’s success for many years,” President and CEO Becky Miller said in a statement. “Her unwavering dedication, proven expertise and deep passion for our mission will undoubtedly propel our fundraising efforts to new heights.”

Established nearly 45 years ago, Hospice of the Chesapeake provides services in four west coast Maryland counties. Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County in 2023 unified under the organization’s current brand.

The nonprofit hospice offers bereavement care, caregiver resources and supportive care for pediatric populations. Hospice of the Chesapeake also has programs for veterans and patients with dementia and advanced lung and cardiac diseases.

AccentCare names new senior director business development

Dallas-headquartered AccentCare has named Metoda Posega as its new senior director of business development.

Posega recently announced her appointment in a social media post. She is a registered nurse who previously served as area vice president of strategic partnerships at Moments Hospice. Prior to that, Posega held her current role at AccentCare from May 2020 through February 2023.

Posega in the last 35 years has held various leadership, consulting and clinical roles. Her health care experience has spanned organizations such as Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, now an AccentCare company, as well as Lexington Health Network and MacNeal Hospital, part of the Loyola Medicine health system.

Her responsibilities at AccentCare include navigating referral patterns, directing staff and community development, building brand recognition and managing branch operations to align with company objectives.

AccentCare provides hospice, home health services and personal care services across 32 states and employs more than 31,000 qualified professionals. The company has an annual census of roughly 200,000 patients.

Montgomery Hospice taps new VP of Business Development

Montgomery Hospice & Prince George’s Hospice has a new vice president of business development, Perry Limes.

Limes previously served as vice president of business development and community relations at BridgePoint Healthcare. He held similar positions at NMS Healthcare and at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, now a part of AccentCare. Limes was also founder and principal of The LimeSlight Group and director of strategic partnerships at Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Limes’ health care background also includes respiratory therapist roles at John Hopkins Hospital and RCC&S Inc. and MedStar Health.

“Perry brings more than a decade of experience serving Prince George’s County with deep cultural understanding and clinical insight,” the organization said in a social media post. “For over a decade, he has partnered with leaders across health care, faith communities, education, government and local businesses – united by a shared commitment to improving access to quality end-of-life care.”

Maryland-based Montgomery Hospice & Prince George’s Hospice provides grief support and spiritual counseling, veteran services and pediatric hospice care. Established in 1981, the nonprofit offers home-based and general inpatient hospice care.

Established in 1981, the hospice provider operates a 14-bed inpatient hospice dubbed Casey House and also operates Palliative Medicine Consultants of Greater Washington.