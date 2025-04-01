St. Croix Hospice Adds 10 New Locations in Q1 2025

St. Croix Hospice has opened 10 new branches so far during 2025.

These de novos span across the company’s home state of Minnesota where St. Croix launched five new locations. Further expansion occurred in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri.

“National data demonstrates how underutilized hospice benefits are for those at the end of life,” said Dr. Andrew Mayo, medical director for St. Croix Hospice, in a statement. “Our goal is to increase hospice awareness and education, as well as bolster our physical presence to improve access to end-of-life care throughout the Midwest. Expanding to these 10 new locations helps us continue to realize that goal and support more patients and families in their most difficult time.”

Advertisement

These new sites follow 16 that St. Croix Hospice opened in 2024. All told, the company operates 83 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The hospice provider is a portfolio company of the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

Its most recent de novo opened in Eagan, Minnesota, which serves 16 surrounding counties. The office marks St. Croix’s 17th location in the state.

St. Croix Hospice is also no stranger to acquisitions, its most recent being two January transactions for Hospice of Siouxland in Iowa and some of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospice assets in Minnesota. Financial terms of both deals were undisclosed.

Advertisement

“We believe everyone deserves exceptional hospice care, and St. Croix Hospice is proud to bring that level of excellence to all of those we have the privilege of serving,” Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice’s CEO, in a statement. “Achieving the highest hospice care standards is a critical part of our growth and promise, which is why our focus is also on consistently adding skill-based certifications and tools to benefit patients and their families.”