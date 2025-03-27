How Illinois Plans to Fine Tune End-of-Life, Palliative Care

The State of Illinois legislature is advancing bills that would provide additional support for patients nearing the end of life.

The Illinois General Assembly’s House of Representatives has advanced four bills related to hospice and palliative care that were recently cleared by a legislative committee. They pertain to issues like medication delivery, advance care planning and end-of-life care for incarcerated individuals, among others. Rep. Nicolle Grasse, a Democrat, sponsored each of the bills, which have garnered bipartisan support.

“These measures take meaningful steps to expand access, improve patient care, and strengthen accountability in our healthcare system,” said Grasse in a statement. “By addressing critical gaps, we’re ensuring better outcomes for those who need it the most.”

House Bill 2493 would require Illinois county clerks to establish a remote marriage application process that would allow those in hospice or who are impaired by disability to apply for a license online.

A second piece of legislation, House Bill 3849, would allow hospice and home health service employees to deliver patients’ medications, including controlled substances, to facilitate faster access for the seriously or terminally ill.

Grasse’s House Bill 1712 would require the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to establish an oversight program and uniform training to ensure adherence to Physician-Ordered Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST) forms.

To address a rising number of deaths among incarcerated elderly prisoners, House Bill 2397 would require the Illinois Department of Corrections to publicly report on prisoners’ access to hospice and palliative care to “give the legislature insight into the true state of hospice care in correctional facilities.”

House Bill 2877 would require the Illinois Hospice and Palliative Care Advisory Board to inform the legislature on the state of care for those experiencing a serious or life-limiting illness, in order to provide actionable recommendations for state hospice and palliative standards.

“I’m thrilled to gain bipartisan support with many of these measures which will positively impact healthcare patients and providers,” said Grasse. “I look forward to bringing these in front of the House floor and getting smart pieces of policy across the finish line.”