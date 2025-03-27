Frontline Honors: Michelle Garrett, APEX Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.

Michelle Garrett, Hospice RN Case Manager at APEX Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Hospice News recently caught up with Garrett to discuss their time in the hospice industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Garrett: My first encounter with hospice care was during nursing school when I volunteered with a local hospice. This rewarding experience revealed the profound impact of hospice on patients’ quality of life. I realized that a career in this field would allow me to make a meaningful difference for others and myself.
Hospice care addresses not only physical symptoms but also the emotional, social, and spiritual needs of patients, ensuring dignity and comfort in their final stages. The interdisciplinary team’s collaborative efforts provide essential support to families during challenging times.
The hospice philosophy emphasizes quality of life, compassionate care, and honoring each person’s end-of-life journey. Being part of this field enables me to contribute to a cause that ensures patients receive the respect and comfort they deserve in their final days.
HSPN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Garrett: One of the most eye-opening lessons I’ve learned as a hospice nurse is that individuals possess remarkable resilience, even in the face of terminal illness. Initially, I was apprehensive about discussing prognosis and the dying process with patients and their families; broaching topics like funeral arrangements required immense courage. However, I discovered that most people desire honesty; they want to understand what to expect and how to prepare for the journey ahead. Engaging in these candid conversations not only facilitated deeper connections but also fostered trust, enabling me to guide them through this challenging time with compassion and clarity.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Garrett: My favorite aspect of being a hospice nurse is the immense fulfillment that comes from making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families during their most challenging times. This role has introduced me to numerous remarkable individuals—patients, their loved ones, and dedicated colleagues—each leaving an indelible mark on my life. The deep connections formed and the opportunity to provide comfort and support make this career exceptionally gratifying.
HSPN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Garrett: A common misconception about hospice care is that choosing it equates to giving up hope. In reality, hospice focuses on enhancing the quality of life for patients with terminal illnesses by managing pain and addressing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. It’s disheartening to see many individuals delay accessing hospice services, missing out on the comprehensive support available.
Hospice care offers a multidisciplinary team approach, including doctors, nurses, aides, spiritual advisors, and social workers, all working collaboratively to provide patient-centered care. Under the Medicare Hospice Benefit, services such as medical equipment, medications, and respite care are provided at no cost to the patient. Despite being a valuable resource for those facing terminal illnesses, hospice remains underutilized, often due to misconceptions about its purpose and benefits.
The public needs to understand that hospice is not about hastening death but about supporting patients in living their remaining time as fully and comfortably as possible. By embracing hospice care earlier, patients and families can receive the full spectrum of support, ensuring a better quality of life during challenging times.
HSPN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Garrett: As a hospice nurse, I wish organizational leaders, especially those not on the front lines, understood that our role involves deeply personal and emotional engagements with patients and their families. Despite professional training and emphasis on maintaining boundaries, we inevitably form intimate relationships and share in the grieving process. This emotional involvement is a natural aspect of providing compassionate end-of-life care. Recognizing this, it’s crucial to prioritize work-life balance and ensure that hospice care providers receive adequate support to manage the emotional demands of their work.
