Frontline Honors: Blair Burton, Elara Caring

Blair Burton, Registered Nurse at Elara Caring, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Hospice News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Hospice News recently caught up with Burton to discuss their time in the hospice industry.
HSPN: What drew you to this industry?
Burton: A close friend told me about an opening for a registered nurse (RN) position at Elara Caring and thought it would be a great fit for me. I was hesitant at first, but after interviewing and spending time in prayer, I felt clarity and peace about accepting the role.
HSPN: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned since starting in this industry?
Burton: I learn something new every day in the hospice world. The biggest lesson has been to stay open-minded, even about things that seem intimidating or unfamiliar. It’s like the old saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Working in hospice has given me the opportunity to open the book, educate myself and others, and truly explore all that hospice can provide. It’s an exceptional service – one that isn’t as scary as it may seem.
HSPN: What’s your favorite part of your job?
Burton: Meeting new people, hearing their stories, and providing peace and comfort – not just to patients, but to their families as well- during some of their hardest days.
HSPN: What do you wish the general public better understood about your job and the industry you serve?
Burton: Hospice can be a scary thought because none of us know when the last chapter of our life will come. I believe it’s that unknown that makes hospice feel overwhelming. End-of-life conversations aren’t easy, but I’ve found that most of the time, the fear lies more with the family than the patient. Patients may not always be able to express their feelings, but in many cases, they are ready for the rest, comfort, and symptom management hospice provides- without needing additional treatments.
Hospice doesn’t speed up the dying process. Each patient has an individualized plan of care based on their needs. Our role is to provide education, guidance, and emotional and spiritual support to families while ensuring their loved one is as comfortable as possible. Everyone’s experience is different, but one thing will always be true – our top priority is for every patient to cross over peacefully, without suffering.
HSPN: What do you wish others in your organization – especially leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Burton: It’s important for leaders to understand the physical, emotional, and mental toll that comes with being a hospice nurse. Recognizing these challenges allows for the kind of support that is truly needed and deeply appreciated.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.