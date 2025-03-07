Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Unveils New Personal Care Program

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has added a personal care program to its service offerings.

The nonprofit hospice provider’s new personal care business will complement its hospice and palliative care services across its 22 county service area in its home state.

“Our Hospice has been a trusted partner in the community for nearly five decades,” said Steph Cain, president of Our Hospice, said in a statement. “Adding Personal Care allows us to provide a more holistic approach to care.”

Through the program, Our Hospice’s caregivers will provide the following services:

Bathing and grooming

Dressing and toileting

Meal preparation

Medication reminders

Light housekeeping and laundry

Transportation to appointments

Personal Care Program Manager Julie Davis will lead the new suite of services, which will launch in early April.

“This exciting new service will allow us to further support our community by providing vital assistance to individuals who need help with daily living needs,” Davis said in a press release. “Our dedicated team will ensure that every client receives the highest quality of care in the comfort of their own homes.”