Humana, Thyme Care Partnership to Expand Access to Palliative Care

A new partnership between Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and Thyme Care promises to expand access to palliative care among the oncology care company’s patient population.
The value-based agreement contracts Thyme Care with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, giving them access to their beneficiaries. Humana Medicare Advantage members who are eligible for the program in Michigan, New York, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey may now receive services from Thyme Care.
“This agreement directly addresses one of health care’s most significant gaps — the fact that only 12% of patients who could benefit from palliative care services currently receive them,” Dr. Julia Frydman, senior medical director for Thyme Care, told Palliative Care News. “Through this agreement, eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members will gain access to our complete suite of services, including our virtual palliative care program (called Enhanced Supportive Care).”
Thyme Care was established toward the end of 2020 following a $16 million funding round, led by Town Hall Ventures and Foresite Capital. To date, the company has raised $178 million in investment dollars, following several funding rounds over the past four years. The company offers palliative care in addition to other services.
Through contracts with risk-bearing entities, Thyme Care cares for roughly 11,000 patients and families navigating cancer and serious illness.
Through the partnership, eligible Humana beneficiaries will receive:
- 24/7 virtual care navigation: Thyme Care’s Care Team, which includes oncology nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers and resource specialists, provides clinical and non-clinical support in between appointments, including medication guidance and symptom management, urgent care support, chronic condition management and access to palliative care support.
- Community support beyond the clinic: A localized team proactively identifies needs and connects members to community-based resources, including financial assistance, transportation to and from their appointments, food assistance or access to stable housing.
- Care coordination between providers: Thyme Care coordinates with a member’s oncologist, primary care physician and other specialists to ensure everyone has the right information at the right time to make informed care decisions.
“Thyme Care’s comprehensive approach to cancer care is particularly important for palliative care needs. People with cancer often experience symptom flare-ups or have questions outside of regular office hours. Our model ensures patients have someone to call when symptoms worsen at night, providing continuous support that extends beyond clinic walls,” Frydman said. “This approach addresses both medical needs and social determinants of health, which are crucial components of effective palliative care. By collaborating with Humana, we’re extending the reach of palliative care to populations who might otherwise miss out on these vital services.”