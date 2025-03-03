Bristol Hospice Launches New Locations in 4 States

Bristol Hospice has unveiled de novos in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Washington. The move marks an important period of expansion in states with some of the largest aging populations pushing up demand for hospice.

The hospice provider has plans to expand in Fort Worth, Texas in the “near future,” the organization stated in an announcement.

“We are thrilled to announce that Bristol Hospice is now accepting patients in the following locations: Lubbock, Texas; Tacoma, Washington (Pierce County); Phoenix, Arizona; [and] Charleston, South Carolina,” the organization said in a social media post. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care with individualized care plans tailored to each patient’s needs. We are honored to serve these communities with compassion, dignity and the support that families deserve.”

Launched in 2006, Salt Lake City, Utah-headquartered Bristol Hospice provides care across 59 locations in 21 states. Bristol is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Webster Equity Partners. The hospice provider offers a dementia program, sleep assistance services, durable medical equipment and bereavement care, among other services.

Demographic trends have driven rising demand for hospice across the country, with some regions seeing greater aging population increases compared to others.

Texas is among the top three states with the largest volume of seniors 65 and older nationwide, joined by California and Florida, reported the Population Reference Bureau. This age cohort has increasingly grown in Bristol Hospice’s recently expanded regions, representing 13.7%, 21.3%, 19.3% and 17.1% of the overall populations in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, respectively, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The string of de novos comes on the heels of Bristol Hospice’s recent expansion in Las Vegas. The hospice provider in February acquired Nevada-based St. Agatha Comfort Care for an undisclosed amount. This followed the company’s purchase of Mississippi-based Mid-Delta Hospice in June 2024, which marked its entry into that state.

Bristol Hospice’s M&A activity in the hospice market has swelled in the past five years, with de novo and organic growth a focal point of its strategy. The hospice opened four new locations within a single week across three states in 2024 alone.

Keys to Bristol’s “secret sauce” of growth in recent years include a focus on cultivating its organizational culture and honing its proactive recruitment initiatives, according to CEO Alex Mauricio. These efforts have aided in exploring a diverse range of opportunities with other organizations, he stated at the time of the St. Agatha acquisition.

“Bristol has expanded greatly over the last few years as we have taken off as a growth machine and the people that have reached out wanting to be a part of that, has been the most flattering aspect we didn’t consider,” Bristol Hospice CEO Alex Mauricio previously told Hospice News in an email.