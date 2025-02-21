Proposed Medicaid Cuts Would Deal ‘Devastating Blow’ to Palliative Care Patients, Families

A recently introduced Congressional budget has proposed cuts to the tune of more than $880 billion in Medicaid funding. If enacted, the legislative move could compromise access to palliative care and the future outlook of innovation in the space.
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Maryland) sponsored the newly proposed budget for Fiscal Years 2025 through 2034, which outlined roughly $884.4 billion in potential Medicaid funding cuts. The bill is currently under review by the House Budget Committee.
The outcome of the budget reconciliation process will play a critical role in the well-being of medically fragile seniors facing serious illnesses, as well as the providers who care for them, according to Leading Age President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan.
“Our country’s rapidly growing older population depends on the multitude of services and supports financed through many programs supported either fully or in part by the federal government,” Smith Sloan said in an announcement shared with Palliative Care News. “Potential cuts to the federal government’s Medicaid obligations to states … would be a significant blow to those who serve older adults in nursing homes, home health and other home- and community-based care settings.”
Medicaid programs support a wide variety of adult and pediatric palliative care patients with serious illness and chronic conditions. A growing number of states have introduced palliative care Medicaid reimbursement pathways in recent years. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has also expanded coverage for certain Medicaid programs such as state-based tribal health care and pediatric programs, including Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP).
The newly proposed cuts are part of a larger budget designed to address energy, tax and security priorities, among other issues. The new legislation calls for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce to reduce nearly half of overall Medicaid spending within the next decade.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) also cited potentially “devastating blows” for patients and caregivers in a recent statement emailed to Palliative Care News.
Potential outcomes of the proposed budget include reductions in federal payment rates, blocks in grant funding or capitations in Medicaid spending, according to ACS CAN. This would mean that states would have to pay a greater share of program funding from “their already tight budgets” or make cuts to Medicaid, the organization stated.
“We are concerned that such cuts could harm access to the Medicaid program,” the organization stated. “Medicaid is the critical state–federal health insurance program that serves millions of the most economically vulnerable Americans. Faced with funding shortfalls, states would likely cap overall enrollment, cut coverage for people in certain eligibility groups, increase cost sharing, and/or reduce health benefits.”
States should have greater flexibility in designing their Medicaid programs and state-based CHIP programs that support pediatric populations, Congress indicated in the proposal’s language.
Consolidation has spread across the nation’s health care markets and has resulted in a lack of fair competition, Congress stated. The trend has driven higher health care prices and decreased quality, challenging the delivery of person-centered care.
“The need to do right by older adults in the reconciliation process has never been more important,” Smith Sloan said. “By 2050, adults 65 years and older will comprise nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. It is essential that they will have access to critically needed services and support. Congress can help set us on the right track.”