Hospice of the Chesapeake Unveils New Cardiac Care Program

Hospice of the Chesapeake has launched a new disease-specific hospice program designed to better support patients with cardiac conditions.

The Maryland-based provider developed its new Advanced Cardiac Care Program in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

“By offering heart disease patients the right educational resources, we empower them to take control of their health,” Hospice of the Chesapeake Vice President of Medical Affairs & Hospice Medical Director Dr. Sonja Richmond said in a statement. “The resources available through the Advanced Cardiac Care Program can help patients and caregivers better manage their condition, reducing the likelihood of hospital visits and improving their quality of life.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. In 2020, heart disease took the lives of nearly 929,000 people nationwide. And by 2030, associated costs are expected to reach $1.8 trillion, according to the CDC.

“Cardiovascular disease” includes a range of illnesses. Coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension and heart failure are a few examples. These conditions are associated with significantly reduced quality of life, require ongoing treatment, are often progressive and associated with high mortality rates, AHA reported.

The Hospice of the Chesapeake program is designed to help prevent unnecessary emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Patients must be hospice-eligible to participate.

“It is a complete and unnecessary tragedy that only 5% of heart failure patients who are discharged from the hospital ever utilize in-home hospice services,” said Carole Fisher, president of NPHI, in a statement. “Far too many die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead our hospice teams could care for them wherever they reside and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones.”

Hospices nationwide have been diversifying their services to include palliative care, program of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE), home-based primary care and a host of other business lines. However, some organizations have found success with disease-specific programs reimbursed through the Medicare Hospice Benefit.

A growing number of operators have developed programs tailored to patients with specific diagnoses, providing specialized care tailored to their specific needs. Examples include dementia, heart failure and other cardiac conditions, as well as diseases of the lungs. These are essentially hospice programs that are adapted to these particular populations, and they can be paid for via the Medicare benefit.

Late last year, Hospice of the Chesapeake unveiled a new dementia care program aimed at providing improved emotional, educational and practical support for patients and their caregivers as their conditions progress.