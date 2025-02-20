New Day Healthcare Acquires Christian Senior Care Services

New Day Healthcare has acquired the home-based care company Christian Senior Care Services in Houston for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, New Day’s 13th to date, expands the company’s personal care services division into five additional counties in the Houston metro area. The operation will continue to operate under its current brand, and the entire staff will remain in place.

“This transaction significantly expands our personal care services footprint in the nation’s fourth largest metropolitan statistical area,” G. Scott Herman, CEO of New Day Healthcare, told Hospice News in an email. “Having expanded PCS services in Houston allows us to engage a full home care continuum, furthering our longitudinal care strategy. We connected with the seller through Stoneridge Partners, sell side M&A advisor.”

The transaction adds personal care services to New Day’s hospice and home health operations in the Houston area, a key step in the provider’s efforts to build out a multi-faceted continuum of care.

Similar to national demographic trends, a growing aging population is driving demand for hospice in Texas. Seniors 65 and older represent 13.8% of the Lone Star State’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization among Medicare decedents 52.23% in Texas in 2022, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Hospice utilization rates hovered at 49.1% nationwide that year.

“We found the best partner for Christian Senior Care Services to work with moving forward,” said Quintin Faison, founder of Christian Senior Care Services, in a statement. “New Day’s reputation for delivering outstanding care is well deserved and we are pleased to become part of their growing organization.”

New Day has been on a growth trajectory in recent years. The company in December 2024 secured a $125 million senior credit facility with First Citizens Bank. That capital will support the company’s acquisition pipeline in home health, hospice and personal care.

Last year, New Day completed three hospice acquisitions — Compassion Hospice, also in Texas; Intrepid USA’s hospice assets in Missouri and Texas; and Good Samaritan Society’s hospice assets. Financial terms for these transactions were undisclosed.

More deals are likely on the way for New Day, actress all of its business lines.

“By expanding deeper into the Houston market and adding needed density to our personal care services line, New Day can further execute upon our advanced value creation model,” said Matthew Griffith, chief development and strategy officer of New Day, in a statement. “Additional acquisitions are expected soon, and organic growth will be a priority through our skilled care and hospice models. Our proprietary CareLytics software will provide critical data and insights to identify patient care gaps across these service lines.”