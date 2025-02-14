New HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Pledges Support for Quality End-of-Life Care

The recently newly confirmed U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has voiced his support for end-of-life care.

Kennedy oversees all HHS programs, operating divisions and activities, including a nearly $2 trillion federal funding budget and a wide range of health and human service programs. HHS’ subagencies include the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, among others.

Kennedy’s priorities include addressing challenges related to chronic disease and serious illness, as well as rising health care costs, according to a recent HHS statement. He also stated an emphasis on improving quality for terminally ill patients and their families.

“End-of-life care decisions are difficult and sensitive for patients and their families,” Kennedy said in a Senate Finance Committee hearing. “I look forward to working with Congress, CMS and stakeholders to explore appropriate solutions to improve quality of care for beneficiaries and families facing challenging decisions.”

Kennedy voiced a commitment to tackling the “root drivers” of escalating health care spending across the continuum, much of which is focused on managing chronic diseases, he indicated in the Senate hearing.

Chronically ill seniors need better access to affordable quality care options, Kennedy stated. He cited a goal to work with Medicare, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage programs in varied ways that improve health outcomes for beneficiaries.

Some hospice industry stakeholders have welcomed the HHS Secretary’s appointment.

“We look forward to sharing our agenda with the new secretary and the Department of Health and Human Services team,” Linda Couch, senior vice president of policy at LeadingAge, said in an emailed statement shared with Hospice News.

Among the issues to address is ensuring that dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries have access to integrated care that addresses a range of complex needs, Kennedy indicated.

An additional focal point will be increasing avenues for technology innovations that support a growing demand for home-based care among seniors, he stated.

“I will work with the CMS Administrator to take a holistic look at the care of those dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid to ensure that the two programs are working to keep the dually eligible healthy while achieving transparency, accountability and access,” Kennedy said in the Senate hearing. “I will strive to improve programs that enable seniors to receive care at home, increase access to new technologies and telemedicine, and reduce red tape that prevents family caregivers from getting the support they need.”

Key issues facing the home health, palliative and hospice care providers include expanding access to their services and ensuring “fair and sustainable” Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

Additional priorities include protecting patient choice and independence, ensuring program integrity and addressing workforce shortages, the Alliance indicated. Kennedy’s focus to build innovative, community-based solutions to address patient-centered care and chronic illness challenges serve as a beacon for providers, according to the Alliance.

“We look forward to working with Secretary Kennedy and HHS to expand access to high quality health care at home for the millions of Americans who need it,” said Alliance CEO Dr. Steve Landers in a statement shared with Hospice News. “Care in the home is essential for addressing the challenges of an aging population and the epidemic of chronic disease. Expanding access to home health and hospice care isn’t just about patient choice — it reduces unnecessary hospitalizations and institutional care, offering high quality, cost-effective solutions.”