How 3 Home-Based Care Companies Leverage Clinical, Data and Product Power

Home-based care companies can measure their prowess by examining three critical factors — clinical power, data power and product power.

Compassus, BrightStar Care and Empath Health all have a range of initiatives and achievements that are relevant to these areas, which leaders with the three organizations delved into during a panel discussion at the recent Home Care 100 conference.

Of course, clinical power, data power and product power are intertwined, and the discussion highlighted that the demands of the market require providers pursue strategies that address all these areas.

Clinical power through data-driven intelligence

At Compassus – one of the largest home-based care organizations in the U.S. — clinical power means mastering timely initiation of care.

“30% of home health patients don’t get initiated into care for seven days … as an industry, we have to look at those numbers and decide, as leaders, it’s unacceptable,” Compassus CEO Mike Asselta said last month during a panel discussion at the Home Care 100 conference.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Compassus provides a wide range of home-based care services, including home health care, home infusion, palliative care, hospice care and home-based high-acuity care. It has more than 270 touchpoints across 30 states.

Empath Health CEO Jonathan Fleece said he believes that clinical power is achieved by investing in people.

“At Empath Health, we are absolutely doubling down on how important investing in our people is to achieve those goals and outcomes,” he said during the discussion. “There are a lot of ways that we’re doing that. One that I’ll share is what we call our C3 group, which stands for our colleague, champion, council. Ultimately, it’s all the way across the organization, representing all levels to really listen to the needs of the front line.”

The Clearwater, Florida-based Empath Health offers hospice, home health care, palliative care, grief services, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), adult day services, primary care services and more. It is the parent company of 17 affiliates and two philanthropic foundations.

For BrightStar Care, clinical power and data power go hand in hand. This means tracking everything from falls to timely care admissions, according to Shelly Sun Berkowitz, founder and executive chairwoman of BrightStar Care.

“Our investment in data has been very important to boost global performance, but also to boost clinical quality,” she said during the discussion. “We have a proprietary platform that has given us this intelligence.”

Chicagoland-based BrightStar Care offers personal home care, as well as supplemental staffing and home health care. It has over 400 franchise locations across the U.S.

One key piece of information that has come out of tracking this information is that BrightStar Care has been able to achieve a $13,000 average in savings per person across 30 different diagnoses.

Additionally, the company achieved $7 million in savings on heart failure compared to a similar population that were not served by BrightStar Care.

Fleece pointed out that siloed data is the “enemy” when it comes to achieving success.

“2025 is truly the year for Empath Health to double down on putting all of our data across the Seamless platform, also investing in data warehousing,” he said.

Amplifying product power

Overall, product power has been a major piece of the puzzle at Compassus. This means looking for care gaps in the communities the company serves and filling them.

“We’re going to have to step up our game and offer additional services at home,” Asselta said.

On its end, Empath Health is focused on applying an interdisciplinary approach to care delivery. PACE, the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, is a vital tool in these efforts.

“We are one of the pioneers in Florida, and now nationally, around the PACE program,” Fleece said. “Our job within PACE … is to keep those participants out of [nursing homes].”

Currently, the company has roughly 1,000 PACE participants in its program.

The company is also launching a Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan, or ISNP, for patients in Florida.

Ultimately, having a full continuum of post-acute care services in place has positioned the company to be effective.

“It’s really about [implementing] the right care in the right place at the right time, and [focusing on] what’s the true value proposition for the patient and the family,” Fleece said.