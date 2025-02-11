New Leaders Emerge at Hospices Coast-to-Coast

Several hospice and health care organizations have appointed new leaders to take the helm during a time of growing demand nationwide.

Calvary Hospital Appoints New President

New York-based Calvary Hospital recently announced that Michael Fosina has become its new president, succeeding CEO Jeff Menkes.

Fosina was previously the hospital’s COO, serving in the role since March 2024. He oversaw its daily operations as Calvary integrated services with parent organization ArchCare, the health care ministry of the Archdiocese of New York. Calvary is the only hospital in the United States that’s specifically dedicated to providing hospice and palliative care.

Advertisement

Fosina’s appointment comes at a time of momentum for Calvary, according to ArchCare President and CEO Scott LaRue. The hospital is seeking to advance its model of care to reflect the evolving health care needs of patients and families, LaRue stated in a recent announcement.

“We are excited to have Michael step into this leadership role to help usher in the organization’s next 125 years of service,” LaRue said. “The needs of our patients and our community continue to evolve, and Michael is well-positioned to ensure Calvary is ready to meet the challenge. I want to thank Jeff Menkes for his diligent work and commitment to Calvary. He was instrumental in bridging the hospital’s work with the ArchCare system and will continue to work with us at board level.”

Fosina’s 30-year career included health care leadership roles, including serving as president of NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and its home health and hospice services, Lawrence Homecare and Jansen Hospice. He also served as the hospital’s COO, executive director and director of integration and accreditation. Additionally, Fosina has been a congressional fellow and a health and aging policy fellow at the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Advertisement

As Calvary’s new president, Fosina will oversee the organization’s growth across its service lines, which include acute hospital care, palliative care, hospice and community-based care. The hospital system has provided palliative and hospice care across the New York City area for roughly 125 years and was founded by the faith-based organization Women of Calvary.

The Connecticut Hospice Announces New CEO

The Connecticut Hospice has named Sylvia Allais as its new president and CEO.

Allais previously worked at the hospice organization for an 11-year span during the mid-2000s, serving as its chief quality officer, among other roles. She was most recently the executive director of Home Care and Hospice Valley, and held senior leadership positions at Masonicare prior to that. Allais has also been a registered nurse at Hospital of St. Raphael, VNA of South Central Connecticut, Community Medical Center and Akasia Clinic, among other health care organizations.

Allais joins The Connecticut Hospice upon the recent retirement of her predecessor Barbara Pearce. The decision to appoint new leadership was not made lightly, according to Pearce. Finding a successor who could build upon the organization’s positive transformation, growth and comfort-centered care was of the “utmost importance,” she stated.

“Sylvia understands — and embodies — the 10 Principles of Hospice Care that were created by the original founders of [The] Connecticut Hospice,” Pearce stated in a social media post. “I, and the board, know that Sylvia will carry out those principles, as well as continue the dedication to care and compassion that we provide patients and their families.”

Allais is responsible for steering The Connecticut Hospice’s future and current endeavors. The nonprofit organization recently added a palliative outpatient care program while also expanding its dementia care services and integrating a new personalized case navigation service.

Established in 1974, the hospice provider has more than 200 employees and provides care in roughly 70 cities and towns across Connecticut. The organization offers inpatient and home-based hospice and palliative care services, collaborates with upwards of 50 hospitals, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities and home care providers.

Community Hospice & Health Services Taps New CEO

Mathew Francis has become the new president and CEO of California-based Community Hospice & Health Services (CHHS). He has served as its interim CEO since October 2024, succeeding Alisa Bettis.

Francis oversees the health care organization’s daily operations, including across its affiliates Community Hospice & Health Services Foundation and CHI Management Inc. He has more than 35 years of experience in senior management roles, including a background in leading strategic, tactical and operational planning aspects in the nonprofit sector. Francis was co-founder and president of Pacific Rim Advisory Group LLC, serving in the role for 12 years.

“Mathew has been instrumental in providing continuity of operations and the development of strategic initiatives for the organization,” CHHS Board Chair Fatima Seward said in a press release. “We have complete confidence that with his passion and demonstrated executive experience and strategic leadership he is well-positioned for this new role.”

Based in Modesto, California, CHHS serves more than 2,500 patients and their families annually. Established in 1979, the nonprofit provides adult and pediatric hospice and palliative care. The organization operates a general inpatient care facility, the Alexander Cohen Hospice, which also provides respite services.CHHS’ additional services include bereavement support and outpatient mental health services, as well as a youth grief program, Camp Wokini.

VITAS’ New Financial Planning VP

VITAS Healthcare has tapped Bernardo Ferreira as its new vice president of financial planning and analysis. He succeeds Neil Golub, who recently retired after serving in the role since 2011 at the Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) subsidiary.

Ferreira oversees VITAS’ financial planning, forecasting and analysis functions. He has more than 12 years of corporate finance experience, leading financial strategy, process optimization and long-term business growth initiatives at companies in the United States and Latin America.

Ferreira has helped to streamline financial processes, implement advanced forecasting models and drive compliance across multiple industries such as engineering, construction and e-commerce. He previously served as head of finance and accounting at OEC USA Inc., holding similar positions at Arteza as well.

“Bernardo’s depth of expertise and proven leadership in financial planning make him an invaluable addition to our team,” Alex Fernandez, executive vice president and chief financial officer at VITAS, said in a company statement. “His strategic insight will strengthen our financial foundation and enhance our ability to deliver compassionate care to patients and their families.”

Florida-based VITAS provides hospice and palliative care across 15 states and in the District of Columbia. The company began providing care in 1978 and now employs 11,679 care professionals.