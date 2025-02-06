Bristol Hospice Acquires St. Agatha Comfort Care

Bristol Hospice has acquired St. Agatha Comfort Care in Las Vegas for an undisclosed amount.

The seeds of the transaction were sown by a casual introduction. A mutual friend brought together Bristol CEO Alex Mauricio and Alfred Esquerra, CEO of St. Agatha’s. This in time led to discussions of a possible deal.

“Bristol’s secret sauce has been our attention to our people and culture and that has been attracting proactive phone calls from some really talented professionals that either want to explore opportunities with us and/or want to introduce organizations and leaders that would like to explore opportunities to team up with Bristol in some fashion,” Mauricio told Hospice News in an email. “Bristol has expanded greatly over the last few years as we have taken off as a growth machine and the people that have reached out wanting to be a part of that, has been the most flattering aspect we didn’t consider.”

Advertisement

Bristol is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Webster Equity Partners. The company operates 64 locations across 25 states, employing more than 3,000 professionals.

The hospice provider has indeed been on a growth trajectory. In June 2024, Bristol Hospice acquired Mississippi-based Mid-Delta Hospice, a move that marked its entry into that state.

Bristol has been a prolific buyer in the M&A market during the past five years, but more recently it has leaned harder into its de novo strategy. In August of last year, Bristol Hospice opened four new locations within a single week in three different states.

Advertisement

Symmetries of perspective between Mauricio and Esquerra helped move the transaction forward.

“I met the owner, Alfred, and we connected very easily. His story resonated with me immediately. He was a hospital floor nurse for years and saw patients that had a real need for care when being discharged, so he and a few of his closest friends decided to engage in the post-acute space, as they had a real love for providing more care in 1-on-1 settings,” Mauricio said. “The team was small but mighty and developed over the years as their love for what they do, really shined through and resonated with the community which often happens.”

About 17.4% of Nevada’s 3.1 million population are older than 65, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 16,000 people elected the hospice benefit in 2022, about 46% of the state’s Medicare decedents that year, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

“I am thrilled to see the company we’ve worked so hard to build partner with an organization that shares our values and dedication to excellence,” Esquerra said in a statement. “Bristol Hospice has a strong reputation, and I’m confident their expertise will enhance the legacy of care we’ve provided to the Las Vegas community for years to come.”