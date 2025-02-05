Integrating Alternative Medicine in Palliative Care

Some patients wish to seek out alternative medicine therapies while receiving palliative care, and providers can benefit from understanding the nature and possible outcomes of these interventions, recent research has found.
“Alternative medicine” includes any of a range of medical therapies that are not regarded as orthodox by the medical profession. A few examples include such as herbalism, homeopathy, reiki and acupuncture. Some palliative care operators already offer some forms of alternative medicine, such as music therapy, aromatherapy and massage, among many others.
Some forms of alternative medicine could be related to a patient’s cultural beliefs and could align with their personal goals of care, according to a recent study published in the journal Cureus.
“Integrating alternative medicine into palliative care requires a careful blend of evidence-based practices, cultural sensitivity and flexibility,” the study authors wrote. “Trust, patient preferences and adaptability are key for palliative care teams. These qualities help improve patients’ quality of life and manage ethical and clinical complexities in diverse treatments.”
One complication is a lack of clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of some, but not all, of these treatments. This is one of the reasons that palliative providers should be aware of all forms of treatment their patients are pursuing and have an open and honest dialogue about alternative medicine, the study indicated.
For example, a pharmacist can review herbal remedies that patients are using to check for potential drug interactions.
“While evidence-based medicine remains the cornerstone of practice, the ability to adapt and incorporate alternative therapies can enhance patient satisfaction and trust,” authors wrote in the study. “This approach requires a willingness to explore compromises, prioritize patient values and reassess the care plan as the patient’s condition develops. Respect, open communication and collaboration are key to integrating alternative medicine into palliative care. This approach improves the quality of care for patients with diverse needs and beliefs.”
Fostering open and empathetic communication is crucial for building trust and ensuring shared decision-making, the study indicated. Teams can use motivational interviewing techniques to explore patients’ preferences, clarify misconceptions and educate them on their chosen therapies’ potential risks and benefits, authors wrote.
Researchers also suggested that monitoring is necessary to evaluate the integrated care plan’s effectiveness and safety, including regular follow-ups with the palliative care team and consistent documentation.
“Providing education and training for palliative care teams is essential to equip them with the skills needed to navigate complex scenarios involving alternative medicine,” researchers said in the study. “Training programs should emphasize cultural competence, ethical considerations and the fundamentals of various alternative therapies. This knowledge enables clinicians to engage in informed discussions and address patients’ concerns.”