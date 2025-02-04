Blue Ridge Care Hospice Partners with Local College to Bolster Clinical Workforce

Blue Ridge Care Hospice is partnering with Laurel Ridge Community College to provide greater exposure to hospice care to students in its emergency medical services and nursing programs.

The Virginia-based nonprofit expects the partnership to help bolster the hospice clinical workforce. Blue Ridge and the college have entered into a clinical affiliation agreement that will enable students to gain hands-on experience working with hospice patients.

“By partnering with Laurel Ridge Community College, we are investing in the future of health care in our region. As a caregiver teaching organization, Blue Ridge Hospice is committed to ensuring the highest quality of care and experience for our patients, families and caregivers,” said Altonia Garrett, chief operating officer of Blue Ridge Hospice, in a statement. “This agreement will not only enhance the educational experience for students, but strengthen our ability to provide exceptional care. We are excited to collaborate to cultivate the next generation of health care professionals, who will play a key role in meeting the growing health care needs of our community.”

Blue Ridge Care Hospice staff will supervise and guide students, who will have access to Blue Ridge Hospice’s Inpatient Care Center and expert clinical team. The organizations indicated in a statement that the partnership “reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to advance health care education and meet the community’s needs for care, demonstrating how, as a community, we come together to care for our neighbors.”

The hospice provider currently serves Winchester City, Virginia, and eight counties in its home state.

“The collaboration with Blue Ridge Hospice is an incredible opportunity for our students. This agreement allows us to provide our students with practical, real-world experience that is crucial for their professional development,” said Scott Vanderkooi, dean of health professions at Laurel Ridge Community College, in a statement. “It also strengthens the bond between our college and our local experts in aging care, ultimately benefiting the entire community by ensuring we have highly trained professionals ready to provide exceptional care.”