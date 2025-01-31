WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces the Frontline Honors Class of 2024

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2024. With nominations in the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the program showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.

“We are thrilled to have received a record number of nominations for our latest Frontline Honors class and honored to have this opportunity to recognize individuals who are making a huge difference in the lives of people under their care,” said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and Editorial Director of Healthcare, WTWH Media. “This year’s honorees represent a diverse array of frontline workers across a range of sectors and types of organizations, but they are unified by the passion, commitment and skill they bring to the often difficult work that they do each day.”

Nominations from local, regional, and national companies make the Frontline Honors a key benchmark for care delivery standards.

Introducing the Frontline Honors Class of 2024 in alphabetical order, sorted by industry:

Hospice & Palliative Care

Theresa Arneson – RN Case Manager, Transitions Hospice

Blair Burton – Registered Nursing, Elara Caring

Eva Diaz – IPU Manager, OpusCare

Michelle Garrett – Hospice RN Case Manager, APEX Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.

Melinda Herron – Registered Nurse, Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care

Nicole Ryder – Licensed Vocational Nurse, Huntington Hospice & Palliative Care

Joseph Solien, PharmD, BCPP, BCGP – Vice President of Clinical Services, OnePoint Patient Care

Taylor Tosto – Hospice Floor Registered Nurse, Friendship Village

Behavioral Health

Melanie Barrett – Psychiatrist, LifeStance Health

Lauren F. Brouwers – Senior Telehealth BCBA, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

Ashish Buttan – Vice President, Chief Ambulatory Performance Officer, Vice President, Physician Partnerships, Executive Director, Behavioral Health Institute, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Janine Cwiklinski – Behavioral Health Manager, evolvedMD

Caitlin Drumel – Behavioral Technician, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Tara Howard – Senior Health Guide, firsthand

Stephanie Isom – Senior firsthand Guide, firsthand

Ryan Mattson – Director, Social Services, Connections Health Solutions

Rudy Novak – Vice President of Clinical Partnership, Altior Healthcare

Jamie Rarrick – Vice President of Clinical Operations, Catalight

Home Health & Home Care

Charles Buscemi – Clinician Emeritus, Woundtech

Kelli Cody – Case Manager, Innovive Health

Gail Craig – Caregiver, 24 Hour Home Care

Michelle Cummings – Home Health Caregiver, Help at Home

Douglas Dickert – Caregiver, Help at Home

Jessica Dueitt – Registered Nurse, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Chuck Fox – Home Health Aide, Help at Home

Jennifer Kinney – Caregiver, Village Caregiving

Marlie Parks – Case Manager, Innovive Health

Victor Rodriguez – QA Clinical Liaison, HealthView Home Healthcare Services

Jill Tedesco – Field Nurse, BrightStar Care of Stroudsburg

Susan Wisley – Caregiver, Help at Home

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Cory Allen – State-Tested Nursing Assistant, Barrington of West Chester, a Senior Lifestyle Community

Christina Atkinson – Physical Therapist, Ascend Rehabilitation

Betty Curry – Server, Legacy Ridge at Marietta

Danielle Dadiego – Senior Resident Care Director, Avita of Brunswick (Northbridge Companies)

Holly Foss – Fitness Specialist, Maplewood Senior Living

Laura Halle – Executive Director, Brandywine by Monarch

Lisa Harrison – Recreation Aide and Registered Care Aide, Optima Living

Jacque Miller – Dining Service Manager, Anthem Memory Care

Beverley Primeau – Recreation Manager, Optima Living

Marivic Reyta – Garden House Supervisor, Merrill Gardens

Kory Rosell – Wellness Nurse, Avita of Wells (Northbridge Companies)

Adrianna Thorsen – Caregiver, Addington Place of Titusville, a Senior Lifestyle Community

Skilled Nursing

Carina Aguilar – Registered Nurse, Cedar Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center

Glenda Coleman – Director of Operations, Champion Care

Crystal Diaz – Restorative Certified Nursing Assistant, Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center

Ayana Duke – Certified Nursing Assistant, Calvary Street Property Management

Corina Krueger – Director of Operations, Champion Care

Cassie Laurent – Licensed Practical Nurse, Litchfield Health & Rehab Center

Mohamed Mansaray – Licensed Practical Nurse, Calvary Street Property Management

Cristine Morais – Certified Nursing Assistant, The Terraces Orleans

Simon Ngugi – Lead Certified Nursing Assistant/Scheduler, Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Nikki Padilla – Registered Nurse, Elara Caring

Sharon Young – Unit Assistant, Highland Health Center

To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.