Organic Growth Top of Mind for Hospice Providers in 2025

Hospices in 2025 are laser-focused on organic growth rather than other tactics like acquisitions.

Among 112 hospice professionals who responded to the 2024 Outlook Survey by Hospice News and Homecare Homebase, 60% said that expanding current locations would be the growth tactic they plan to use the most during 2025. About 64% of the respondents were c-suite leaders, VPs and directors.

“Organic growth remains a top priority for providers, with 60% of respondents focusing on expanding within their existing locations,” the survey report indicated. “Referrals from senior living and assisted living facilities, hospital systems and palliative care programs are also expected to significantly drive growth.”

Advertisement

Second to organic growth were joint ventures and partnerships, which 21% of respondents indicated were their top growth strategy. About 13% said that de novos would be the main thrust of their growth plans, and only 6% said M&A would be their top priority when it comes to growth.

When asked about their biggest opportunities for referral growth, 22% of respondents pointed to senior living and assisted living facilities. The second highest was hospital systems at 16%. The fewest number of referrals were expected from home health agencies (3%), joint venture partners or sister organizations (2%) and personal care programs (2%).