‘Small But Significant’ Keys to Amplifying Hospice Grief Support

Grief support service lines can be an important pathway for hospices to reach communities outside of their patient populations. Building strong bereavement programs comes with myriad considerations around community outreach, collaboration development and strategic planning.

Grieving processes are multifaceted and unique to each individual, and hospices’ bereavement models need to be conceptualized around this notion, according to Keely Rhiannon, lead grief counselor at Michigan-based Angela Hospice.

Navigating the loss of a loved one involves several emotional, practical, financial, psychosocial and spiritual aspects, Rhiannon said. Ensuring that hospices’ bereavement programs are equipped to support grieving families of all walks takes thoughtful consideration and a two-pronged strategic approach, she stated.

“It’s twofold as to how we’ve reached out and sought getting access and information into the community – not just to the residents, but also to the service providers,” Rhiannon told Hospice News. “It’s about having that support and framework to recognize an issue and point to a resource. [It’s also] offering the providers grief support as well, and knowing there’s an opportunity and space for them in that collaboration.”

Building partnerships

Similar to many hospices nationwide, Angela Hospice offers bereavement services to its hospice patient families and across communities throughout its service region. The hospice provider’s bereavement program includes one-on-one counseling sessions, group therapy, as well as education and informative online and in-person workshops. Angela Hospice additionally offers an annual summer grief camp for children, Camp Monarch.

Community collaborations are among the most significant pieces of a successful bereavement program, Rhiannon indicated.

“Grief does not happen in a vacuum,” Rhiannon said. “It is very much impacted by the stories of our culture, spiritual and religious beliefs and the narratives that we are told throughout society.”

Angela Hospice’s grief team collaborates with local school systems and educators, faith-based and religious organizations, legal resources and funeral homes, as well as assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Angela Hospice has also developed collaborations with financial institutions such as credit unions and advisory groups.

The hospice is also considering partnerships with Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs to grow its bereavement reach across senior populations, she stated. Collaborating with a PACE program can bring benefits to aging populations with unmet bereavement needs, as well as to the social workers, nurses and providers of these services, Rhiannon said.

Expanding community reach includes mindful consideration and an open-minded approach to grief support, according to Rhiannon.

“I’m really trying to get our department to pivot and focus on how we can integrate ourselves into the community and offer this grief education and support,” Rhiannon said. “It’s being curious, open and nonjudgmental about what your services bring and engaging feedback for what else has worked for others that you could incorporate. Through this lens, it’s a very collaborative process.”

A key to developing sustainable grief referral relationships is understanding what each organization has to offer and adapting services to fill gaps of unmet need, according to Dr. Micki Burns, CEO of Judi’s House and the Judith Ann Griese (JAG) Institute, and Lauren Ross, its director of clinical programs.

Colorado-based Judi’s House provides grief support to bereaved children and families. Through JAG Institute, the organization focuses on initiatives aimed at improving quality and access to grief care for children and families. The institute develops innovative grief care models, research, education and professional training.

Hospices must develop a collaborative approach to community relationships that fosters an understanding of each partner’s unique assets, challenges and priorities, said Burns and Ross.

“Though we may not be able to provide direct care in all spaces, we can equip staff and community members with essential training and resources to support grieving individuals,” Burns and Ross told Hospice News in an email. “The foundation of successful partnerships lies in collaboration — sharing resources, knowledge and strengths to amplify the impact of our work. Our role is not to add to their burden, but to offer adaptable grief education and support services seamlessly integrating into their existing structures.”

Developing inclusive bereavement services

Establishing community relationships takes time, and building trust is an ongoing process, Burns and Ross indicated. Adaptability and inclusivity are two key elements of laying a strong foundation, they added.

Hospices need an adaptable approach to their community messaging and grief outreach materials, one that is culturally sensitive and relevant, according to Burns and Ross. Bereavement messaging should be delivered by trusted community members and representatives with significant insight around diverse cultural values, they stated. This tactic can carry more weight and resonate on a deeper level.

“By ensuring that bereavement programs and outreach efforts are culturally attuned, hospices can foster inclusivity and provide more equitable support to families in need,” Burns and Ross said. “A comprehensive, whole-family approach to grief care supports bereaved youth and their caregivers by fostering grief-protective factors and mitigating the negative impacts of grief-related adversity.”

Forming collaborations across diverse communities is an important part of identifying the common barriers to grief support, according to Rhiannon. Even the smallest details of a bereavement program can serve as unknown barriers to growth and access.

Understanding the nuances of the small, but significant aspects of outreach, messaging and service offerings can have profound impacts on improved grief support reach, she stated.

Having a wide range of grief support options is key and involves understanding the common limitations around community access, Rhiannon said.

“It’s being diverse in what you’re willing to offer,” Rhiannon told Hospice News. “Even those small things are important, like if we offer evening groups because it can be difficult for people to get off work. We also have collaborations with our local American Sign Language community to have interpreters available and develop a more inclusive service. There can also be transportation and childcare barriers. It’s trying to ensure we’re being very mindful and aware of any potential barriers and have a way to support those who want to access our services. Small, subtle details matter.”