Choice Health at Home Acquires Devotion Hospice

Choice Health at Home has acquired Devotion Hospice in the Houston region. Financial terms were undisclosed.

This is the second transaction by Choice in as many days. The company also purchased Family Tree Private Care for an undisclosed sum. Family Tree also serves Texas, Colorado and several southwestern U.S. communities.

These transactions further Choice’s goal of deploying a full continuum of its services in the markets it serves, according to CEO David Jackson.

Advertisement

“In Houston we already have significant home health. Houston is such a large metro area with a diverse population,” Jackson told Hospice News. “When we look at what we’re trying to provide, that comprehensive solution at home, what we put together in Harris County is really going to be the poster child for what we want to do in all of the major areas of the southwest, whether it be personal care services, hospice, home health, and being able to provide that for our patients.”

Texas-headquartered Choice is backed by the private equity firms Coltala Holdings and Trive Capital and also serves patients in Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. Devotion’s founder, Shawn Stevens, and members of its ownership group will continue on in leadership roles at Choice.

Texas is a growing market for post-acute care, including home health and hospice. Seniors represent 13.8% of the Texas population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Advertisement

The Lone Star State’s rate of hospice utilization among Medicare decedents reached 52.2% in 2022, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. The national rate was 49.1% that year, the Alliance reported.

Choice’s most recent prior hospice transaction was to acquire Accentra Home Health and Hospice, headquartered in Oklahoma City. The deal extended the company’s footprint to cover about 90% of the state of Oklahoma. Further acquisitions by Choice are likely as the year progresses.

“Our goal is to offer comprehensive home-based care solutions to our patients,” Jackson said. “The addition of Devotion Hospice allows us to expand our hospice services and reinforces our commitment to provide quality care to our nation’s fifth largest metro population [Houston].”