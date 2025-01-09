New Inpatient Centers Unveiled as Other Hospice Programs Consider Closure

Hospice providers across the country have recently launched new inpatient facilities as 2025 unfolds. The new year may also bring closures of certain hospice programs.

VITAS Opens 2 New Locations

VITAS Healthcare on Wednesday announced the opening of its new inpatient hospice unit in Fort Worth, Texas. The news follows the hospice provider’s recent launch of a hospital-based unit in Florida.

Florida-based VITAS is a Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE) subsidiary. The hospice provider anticipates serving more than 500 patients annually at the new center, the VITAS Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Unit (IPU).

The hospice center’s opening marks the company’s growing reach in Texas during a time of swelling demand, according to Eric Dengler, general manager at VITAS.

“As the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS has had the privilege of serving Fort Worth for 37 years,” Dengler said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “We look forward to continuing to develop these deep roots in the community with the opening of this IPU. It is part of our ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for specialized end-of-life care services, and we are grateful to all those who have and continue to entrust us with their patients’ and loved ones’ care.”

Photo courtesy of VITAS Healthcare VITAS Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Unit in Fort Worth, Texas.

Patients at the new facility will receive round-the-clock hospice care. VITAS will also offer veteran services, respiratory therapy and bereavement care, among other services that address their physical, spiritual and psychosocial needs.

The facility features 12 patient rooms with private bathrooms, a bariatric room, family and conference rooms, a quiet room, three outdoor courtyards and overnight accommodations for family members. Patients’ visitors are welcome 24/7, including pets.

VITAS operates 55 hospice programs in 15 states and has 11,679 employees. The company has an average daily census of 21,977 and operates 27 inpatient hospice units across its geographic service area.

The hospice company has additionally opened an inpatient unit at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, expanding VITAS’ presence in its home state. The company projected an annual census of more than 400 patients at the inpatient hospice unit, which opened last month on the hospital’s second floor.

““With the addition of this inpatient wing, we can ensure that patients experience a seamless transition to high-quality end-of-life care in a comfortable, supportive environment,” Dana McQuaide Begley, vice president of wellness and recovery at Lee Health, said in a press release. “We are confident that this collaboration will bring peace and dignity to those facing advanced illness.”

Allina Health Reopens Hospice Facility

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has announced the reopening of its hospice facility after receiving $850,000 in philanthropic donations.

Allina Health partnered with Seasons Hospice to reopen the health system’s inpatient center. Located in Owatonna, Minnesota, the Homestead Hospice House was built in 2005 and closed in 2023. Declining patient census volumes and labor pressures led to the closure.

The two organizations’ boards are in the process of negotiating the details of a new lease agreement for the hospice facility, with a timeline for its official reopening to be determined.

“Ongoing annual fundraising is essential for us to sustain the operations and provide care at the hospice house. Every donation, regardless of size, plays a crucial role in making this beloved community resource possible,” Pat Buretta, a Homestead Hospice House board member, told local news.

During the closure, Seasons Hospice would receive referrals specifically requesting care at the Homestead Hospice House on nearly a weekly basis, illustrating a clear need for these inpatient services, said Executive Director Kristina Wright-Peterson.

An estimated 25 clinical care positions at the facility need to be filled, with the hospice already in the works of retention efforts, according to Wright-Peterson.

“We are incredibly grateful to all who have contributed to this campaign,” Wright-Peterson told local news. “This milestone would not have been possible without the compassion and generosity of so many. We are excited to take the next steps, but we still need your support to ensure the long-term success of Homestead Hospice House and Seasons Hospice in Steele County.”

Cherish Hospice Opens New Headquarters Amid Growth

Cherish Hospice has opened its new headquarter location in Springfield, Ohio, a move made amid rising demand.

Cherish Hospice has two locations in southwest Ohio, as well as one in Warsaw, Indiana. The hospice has provided care to hundreds of patients since its opening in 2021.

The new headquarters marks an important milestone in the hospice provider’s growth trajectory, Jason Rex Casto, administrator at Cherish Hospice, said at a recent event. The hospice is relocating to a new building due to a need for more space as it grows its interdisciplinary care team and expands patient reach, he indicated.

“This is a great symbol of us, how we’ve grown,” Casto told local news. “It was very important to move into this new building. As we grow, we need more staff. We had to have more nurses and so forth to meet the needs and the care of our growing patient list.”

Cherish Hospice has 25 caregiver employees and operates a volunteer program. In addition to hospice care, the organization also offers bereavement support and a veterans program.

John C. Fremont Home Health and Hospice Weighs Closure

John C. Fremont Home Health and Hospice may be shuttering its services in 2025.

The home health and hospice provider is part of the hospital system John C. Fremont Healthcare District (JCFD), and provides services across Mariposa County, California. Established in 1947, the JCFD health care system offers services across two counties in the state.

JCF Home Health and Hospice’s board of directors earlier this month held a virtual meeting inviting public comments around a potential closure. A decision on whether to keep the program intact is forthcoming from the hospital’s public affairs office, according to Mariposa County District Supervisor Shannon Poe.

The home health and hospice provider began mulling a possible closure two years ago, according to local news. The program temporarily halted services due to pandemic-related financial pressures, among other reasons.

“It’s not a decision we made lightly. The district always strives to serve the community in the best ways it can,” Matthew Mattheissen, the health care district’s CEO, told local news at the time. “But the size of the county and its low population density were a consideration. It’s been difficult financially.