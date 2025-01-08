Renovus Capital Partners Acquires Hospice Provider Superior Health Holdings

The private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners has acquired the home health and hospice provider Superior Health Holdings, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market investment firm based in Philadelphia. The firm’s portfolio includes more than $2 billion of assets, about 30 companies, across its several industries, including technology, health care, and professional services markets. Renovus targets founder-owned businesses when pursuing acquisitions.

“We are excited to partner with the seasoned and accomplished team at Renovus as we look forward to bringing Superior’s high-quality and compassionate care to more patients and families across the region,” said Superior’s CEO David Martin, in a statement.

Advertisement

Superior provides home-based skilled nursing care, therapy services, home health aides and hospice. The company operates eight home health and hospice brands across a footprint that extends across 30 Louisiana parishes.

The proportion of Louisiana’ population that is over 60 is growing while the proportion that is under 60 is shrinking, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly 25% of Louisiana’ population will be older than 60 by the year 2030, up more than 25% from 2012.

More than 27,550 Medicare decedents elected the hospice benefit in 2022, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. This is a rate of 48.2%. The national rate that year was 49.1%, the Alliance reported.

Advertisement

“David [Martin] and his team have established a strong leadership position in the growing home health and hospice care space in Louisiana with a unique focus on compassion for the people they serve,” said Jesse Serventi, founding partner at Renovus, in a statement. “We are proud to support a dedicated team as we seek to advance the important impact Superior is making for people who choose to receive care in the comfort of their homes, while also growing to reach new communities in Louisiana and neighboring states.”