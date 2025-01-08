Hawaii Hospice Collaborative Launches Into ‘New Era’ of Care Delivery

Six nonprofit hospice providers recently joined forces to form the Hawai‘i Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative. The initiative is an effort to ensure sustainable access amid rising demand for end-of-life and serious illness care.

The new collaborative includes Hawai’i Care Choices, Hospice Maui, Kaua‘i Hospice, Navian Hawaii, North Hawaii Hospice and St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii’s hospice program.

“This collaborative represents a new era for end-of-life care in Hawaii,” Hawai’i Care Choices CEO Brenda S. Ho told local news. “By coming together, we are amplifying our voice, strengthening our resources, and ensuring that every community across our islands has access to care that honors the culture and preferences of each patient and their ‘ohana.’”

The concept of “ohana” in Hawaiian culture centers around developing supportive relationships among more than just blood-related family members, but also across communities. The concept is central to not only community members’ cultural values, but also the ability to provide goal concordant and inclusive care, according to Ho.

A large goal is to deliver hospice care that honors the cultural diversity and unique traditions of communities across the organization’s combined geographic footprint in Hawaii.

The collaborative was launched by a shared goal among the organizations to improve access to hospice and palliative care, as well as increase awareness of these services among patients and families. The initiative is also aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the nonprofit Hawaii hospices during a time when demographic trends are driving up demand.

Seniors 65 and older represent 21.1% of the overall population in Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than one-third of all households statewide have at least one senior citizen, a number anticipated to swell by 2030, according to a report from the State of Hawaii’s Research and Economic Analysis Division.

Hospice utilization reached 43.77% among Medicare decedents in Hawaii during 2022, according to a report from the National Alliance for Care at Home. This fell below the national average of 49.1% that year, the Alliance reported.

Together, organizations in the Hawai‘i Palliative and Hospice Care Collaborative serve thousands of patients annually. Several of the hospices in the collaborative launched services in early 1980s when the Medicare Hospice Benefit was established.

The collaborative extends a growing industry-wide trend of small-to-midsize nonprofit organizations joining forces to leverage their combined resources.

Joining forces will allow for greater innovation and collaboration, according to Ho. Through the collaborative, the hospices will share clinical, educational and administrative expertise.