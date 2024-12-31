Care Synergy Forms DME Joint Venture with RCC Medical Equipment

The Colorado-based hospice provider collaborative Care Synergy has formed a joint venture with RCC Medical Equipment Co.

The partners will provide durable medical equipment and supplies to patients in Colorado’s Front Range region. This includes patients of Care Synergy’s affiliates.

“The partnership between Care Synergy and RCC Medical Equipment is important to the advancement of hospice care, palliative care, and home health in Colorado,” Tim Bowen, president and CEO of Care Synergy, said in a statement. “By leveraging a legacy of exceptional service delivery in the medical equipment sector, we can offer even better support for our patients and our communities.”

Advertisement

Care Synergy emerged in 2021 as a regional collaborative of hospice companies. Its affiliates include the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (CVNA), The Denver Hospice, Pathways, Colorado PACE and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

Each provider operates as its own distinct and independent entity while working together to share best practices and generate cost-sharing efficiencies in a strategic collaboration. The collaborative provides a shared pool of services such as accounting, payroll, revenue cycle and treasury management, information technology (IT), human resources, compliance, education, and marketing and communications.

Care Synergy is also part of Responsive Care Solutions, an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) with 10 members nationwide.

Advertisement

At its outset in early 2025, the new JV will focus on patients in two Colorado counties served by Pathways Hospice, with plans to expand to the Denver metropolitan area and the Colorado Springs community in late 2025 and early 2026.