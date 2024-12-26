California Physician Sentenced to 24 Months for $3.2M Hospice Fraud

A Ventura County, California, physician has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for Medicare fraud for medically unnecessary hospice services.

Dr. Victor Contreras worked for two hospices in Pasadena California — Arcadia Hospice Provider Inc., and Saint Mariam Hospice Inc. The owner of those companies, Jaunita Antenor, is a co-defendant in the case.

“Contreras falsely stated on claims forms that patients had terminal illnesses to make them eligible for hospice services covered by Medicare, typically adopting diagnoses provided to him by hospice employees whether or not they were true,” the U.S. Justice Department indicated. “Contreras did so even though he was not the patients’ primary care physician and had not spoken to those primary care physicians about the patients’ conditions.”

Advertisement

In total, approximately $3,917,946 in fraudulent claims were submitted to Medicare, of which a total of approximately $3,289,889 was paid.

Medicare paid on the claims supported by Contreras’ false evaluations and certifications and recertifications of patients. In addition to prison time, the court ordered Contreras to pay more than $3.2 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of health care fraud.

Contreras is a licensed physician in California, but has been on probation with the board since 2015 and is subject to limitations on his practice.

Advertisement

Antenor remains at large. A third co-defendant, Callie Black, who allegedly recruited patients for the hospice companies in exchange for illegal kickbacks, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial on March 4, 2025.