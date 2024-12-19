New C-Suite Executives Tapped to Lead Hospices in 2025

Several executives are stepping into new roles at hospice organizations across the country as the new year draws near.

National Alliance for Care at Home Announces New COO

National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) recently announced Sherl Brand as its new COO, who will ascend into the role in January.

Brand was previously senior vice president of hospice and palliative care at New York-based VNS Health, holding a similar role at CareCentrix prior to that. A registered nurse, she has also served as chief external affairs officer and vice president of business development at the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group, Inc. She was also on the board of directors at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC).

NAHC affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) to form the Alliance in June.

“Sherl’s leadership experience and history of successful management of trade associations and home care and hospice organizations make her a perfect fit for the Alliance,” Alliance CEO Dr. Steven Landers said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “She has the knowledge and experience to lead our operations during this dynamic time for the Alliance and the care at home movement.”

The executive change is the latest as the two organizations solidify their recent affiliation and continue to integrate. The Alliance is also currently in the process of strategic restructuring and developing operational efficiencies.

The home health and hospice advocacy organization in August named Dr. Steven Landers as its new CEO, marking the Alliance’s first executive role filled since the affiliation was completed.

Pennant, HHCAH’s New Hospice Executive Director

West Region Hartford Healthcare at Home (HHCAH) has named Victor Couzens as its new hospice executive director.

Couzens joins the home health and hospice provider after previously serving as CEO in training and director of operations at its parent company, The Pennant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PNTG). He is also lead pastor at Inspirational Bible Church and has served in chaplaincy roles at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Trustbridge Hospice and Jackson Health System.

HHCAH operates eight locations, employing more than 900 staff that provide care throughout the state of Connecticut. The home health and hospice provider reported an operating revenue of $144.8 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022.

HHCAH is the home health and hospice segment of the Hartford HealthCare integrated health system. The health system retains ownership of HHCAH, with Pennant providing financial support services, human resources advising, information technology and other management consulting services.

Pennant and HHCAH began partnering in June when the companies penned a management and consulting services agreement. The move marked Pennant’s entry in the New England rRegion.

New CEO Takes Helm at Kirva Hospice

Cheryl Hamilton Fried recently became the new CEO of Virginia-based Kirva Hospice.

The nonprofit hospice is based in Richmond, Virginia, and serves the surrounding region, as well as four counties across the state. Kirva Hospice was established through a joint venture between the Jewish Family Services (JFS) Richmond and Beth Sholom Senior Living. The organization’s name is a Hebrew word that means closeness, caring. and companionship.

Hamilton Fried joins Kirva Hospice after serving as president and CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice since 2021, stepping down from the role in January. Prior to that, she held a similar position at Envista Health Consulting, serving previously as COO of Chapters Health System and Covenant Care, among other executive roles.

“With over 30 years of health care leadership experience, Cheryl’s expertise in hospice, palliative care and organizational growth will be invaluable as she leads Kirva into the future,” the organization stated in a social media post. “Please join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter!”

VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Promotes New CEO

Vermont-based Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region has promoted Jessica Bouton as its new CEO, who previously served as its chief quality officer.

Bouton will ascend to the new position as of Jan. 1, following the retirement of Sarah King announced in March. King has led the organization since 2021.

Bouton has served in various roles at VNA & Hospice for 24 years, recently serving as its director of quality and also as its quality coordinator.

“I am incredibly excited for Jessica to step into this role,” King told local news. “She has shown time and time again that she has the leadership, compassion and dedication needed to lead our agency. I have complete confidence in her ability to continue our legacy of excellence and positively impact the communities we serve.”

Established more than 70 years ago, VNA & Hospice serves three counties in Vermont. The nonprofit offers hospice, home health, grief support and children’s services.

Hospice of Gladwin Area’s New Executive Director

Michigan-based Hospice of Gladwin Area (HGA) recently named Jamie Koehn as its new executive director upon the retirement of Kelly Como, who served in the role for six years.

Koehn was previously an administrative coordinator at the Henry Ford At Home. The home-based service line is part of the Henry Ford Health system, which formed a joint venture with the hospital-based system Ascension Michigan. She brings more than 24 years of experience in hospice and home health.

“As the year comes to a close, we will be saying goodbye to our hospice executive director of six years, Kelly Como,” Marti Miller, HGA’s assistant director, said in a newsletter. “We wish Kelly a happy retirement. Our new executive director Jamie Koehn has 24 years with a hospice organization. HGA is very fortunate to have Jame on our team”

Established in 1987, Hospice of Gladwin Area provides services at no cost to patients and their caregivers. The nonprofit offers hospice, respite services, spiritual and bereavement support, as well as assistance with housekeeping, medical equipment and other supplies. The hospice offers a six-week grief and loss support program to community members.