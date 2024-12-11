Hospice Care of the Lowcountry Rebrands as MiraSol Health

South Carolina-based Hospice Care of the Lowcountry is rebranding as MiraSol Health.

The rebrand is designed to reflect the organization’s growing scope of services for seriously and terminally ill patients. The hospice’s new name contains the Latin word “Sol,” meaning “sun.”

“Our new name, MiraSol Health, embodies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community,” said James Dismond, CEO of MiraSol Health, in a statement. “While hospice care remains a cornerstone of our mission, this rebrand enables us to better represent the full spectrum of services we provide, including palliative care and grief support.”

The organization has served four South Carolina counties for more than 40 years with an annual patient census near 3,200. In addition to hospice, MiraSol offers community-based palliative care and counseling services.

About 25% of South Carolina’s population are seniors older than 65, a number expected to double within the next 25 years, according to the state’s Department of Aging.

More than 57,100 Medicare decedents elected the hospice benefit in South Carolina during 2022, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. This represents a rate of more than 51%, slightly higher than national averages.

“We want our community to know that while our name has changed, our core values, nonprofit status, and the exceptional care that Hospice Care of the Lowcountry is known for remain unchanged,” Dismond said.