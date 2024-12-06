The Most Significant Palliative Care Research Trends in 2024

Palliative care has been at the forefront of several research efforts in 2024, with findings increasingly pointing to the value proposition of these services when it comes to cost savings and quality.
Data has become a crucial component of understanding both unmet patient needs and where to fuel resources that address them, Empath Health President and CEO Jonathan Fleece said during the Hospice News Palliative Care Executive webinar.
“We’re living in a world of data analytics and artificial intelligence [that] is growing daily,” Fleece told Palliative Care News during the webinar. “The power of data [along] with the power of a patient-provider experience — that’s a game changer. You may have had the greatest patient experience possible … but with very little data. Technology can link us to the home in real time.”
Tying palliative care to improved quality, cost savings
The volume of global research tied to palliative care has grown in recent years, according to an analysis published this fall in Frontiers’ Society of Gynecologic Oncology. The United States has conducted more than one-third (33.9%) of all palliative care studies globally examining the impact of these services among cervical cancer patients, while the United Kingdom, India and Canada rounded out the top four research contributors.
Several studies have examined the impacts of palliative care delivery across various health care settings, including hospitals, oncology clinics and in the home. When provided with these services, research has found links to improved mental health support, particularly among patients with serious illnesses.
Case in point, pancreatic cancer patients who received palliative care services alongside mental health treatments received stronger collaborated support for symptoms such as anxiety and depression, according to findings in a recent study published in the MDPI journal Healthcare.
Research has also found that access to palliative care early on in a patient’s disease trajectory can improve their overall quality of life. For instance, both virtual and in-person palliative care services led to improved quality-of-life scores among advanced lung cancer patients in a study published earlier this year in the JAMA Network.
These are just two examples in a growing body of research oriented around palliative care and quality. Data has also increasingly pointed to the improved outcomes among palliative care patients. One 2024 study published in Scientific Reports dug into the trajectories of hospitalized liver disease patients receiving palliative care, finding that clinicians predicted their comorbidity risk and mortality rates with greater accuracy.
Data on improved patient outcomes and cost savings associated with palliative care treatments can be helpful for providers when it comes to navigating reimbursement pathways in the value-based arena, according to Susan Ponder-Stansel, president and CEO of Florida-based Alivia Care.
A challenge is ensuring that payers recognize not only the value of palliative care delivery for patients and their families, but also the true cost of providing this interdisciplinary care, Ponder-Stansel said at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice’s Financial Management Conference in Las Vegas.
“When you look at some of the statistics and data, behavior follows the money,” Ponder-Stansel told Palliative Care News at the conference. “Every other part of health care is getting away from incenting volume, they want to incent outcomes. For palliative and transitional care, that leaves a huge opportunity. But it’s very hard, we’re losing money on 80% of our patients. Data is going to be part of the push to have some sort of definition or funding for palliative care.”
Researchers from across the globe have also examined the cost-savings potential around palliative care delivery. Canadian researchers earlier this year analyzed outcomes of thousands of emergency calls among individuals with palliative care needs to determine whether these services could help reduce hospitalizations and emergency costs. Their analysis found that 60% of individuals who received these services alongside paramedic support avoided hospitalization, reported higher quality of life and yielded $2,773 Canadian dollars saved per emergency call.
Palliative’s untapped potential among underserved populations
Though more research has pointed to the benefits of palliative care delivery among seriously ill populations, many individuals lack access to these services.
Data trends have revealed ongoing disparities proliferating among underserved patient populations. Various studies have found that access to palliative care varies significantly among patients of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, genders and socioeconomic status, as well as those in rural and tribal geographic regions.
Researchers have increasingly dug into the ways that providers are seeking to improve health equity and access to their services.
Nearly a decade of research around telepalliative care utilization has found that these services can effectively manage patients’ symptoms in the home and help reduce caregiver burden, according to a Cureus study published in September. Researchers also found that telepalliative care reduced financial burdens for providers and patients alike by minimizing travel costs.
Researchers in China found that virtual reality palliative therapy can help improve the physical and emotional state of terminally ill cancer patients. Patients participating in a clinical trial study received virtual palliative services through a program dubbed as the Flourishing-Life-of-Wish Virtual Reality Relaxation Therapy (FLOW-VRT-Relaxation)
“[Our] clinical and research experience sheds light on the fact that despite pharmaceutical treatments, patients with terminal illnesses suffer from unresolved symptoms (such as pain) or unmet needs (such as unfulfilled last wishes like traveling),” researcher Olive Woo told Palliative Care News in an email. “Similar unmet needs in palliative care are actually supported by literature and studies in the global context.”